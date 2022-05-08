Douglas top Cork SHL after win over Fr O'Neill's

Douglas went top of Division 1A of the Red FM Cork SHL after they defeated Fr O’Neill’s by 0-24 to 2-15 in front of GAA President, Larry McCarthy, on Saturday.

Eoin Cadogan starred for the city side, hitting 0-2 from centre-back, Andy O’Connell also pilfered 0-2 while ‘keeper Donal Maher kept the Imokilly side under pressure with his long puckouts. Once again, Deccie Dalton was on top of his game for O’Neill’s scoring 1-10 as Cillian Broderick scored the other goal.

Blackrock are in second spot, with a one-point inferior scoring difference, after their 0-21 to 0-15 win over Newcestown. Mark O’Keeffe was their top performer, hitting 0-4 from play to help maintain the Rockies 100% record.

Newtownshandrun are currently the best of the rest after 1-8 from Jamie Coughlan set them on their way to a narrow 1-18 to 0-19 win over Bishopstown while a goal from Gary O’Callaghan and the free taking of Jake Carr proved pivotal for Fermoy as they registered an excellent 1-16 to 0-18 win over reigning county champions, Midleton, for whom Paul Haughney was outstanding.

Elsewhere, a goal in each half from Andy Walsh helped Killeagh to a 2-21 to 1-20 win over Na Piarsaigh, Craig Hanafin with the goal for the Northsiders.

Sarsfields remain top of Division 1B after they had a comprehensive 3-27 to 0-7 win over Mallow on Thursday. Shane O’Regan hit 2-4 for the Riverstown side while Aaron Myers and Eoin O’Sullivan also found the net.

Equal with Sars on nine points is Kanturk, and the Duhallow outfit improved their scoring difference with a 4-16 to 1-12 win over Bride Rovers on Sunday. Lorcán McLoughlin hit 0-7 for the winners while the goals came from brothers Ian and Alan Walsh, Liam O’Keeffe and Cian Clernon.

Goals from Óran O’Regan, Conor Lenihan and Mossie O’Carroll were key to Erin’s Own’s 3-23 to 1-22 win over St Finbarr’s, for whom Jack Cahalane hit 1-4, in Togher on Friday evening.

Finally, 1-9 from Evan Murphy, 1-3 of which came from play, helped secure Glen Rovers their third win of the campaign as they defeated Ballymartle by 1-22 to 0-19.