Douglas and Blackrock continue to set Cork SHL pace

It’s as you were on top of Division 1A of the Red FM Cork SHL after both Douglas and Blackrock maintained their perfect records in round six of the competition.

Douglas came away from Fermoy with a 0-21 to 0-12 win on Saturday with Daniel Harte unerring from frees while veterans Mark Harrington and Stephen Moylan also impressed.

Meanwhile, Blackrock had a comfortable 1-25 to 0-13 win over Na Piarsaigh. Conor O’Brien found the net for the Rockies while last year’s Cork U20 star Robbie Cotter hit 0-9 from play.

Fr O’Neill’s remain in contention for qualification for the semis after they defeated Newtownshandrum by 3-22 to 2-13 on Saturday. Billy Dunne hit for 3-2 and Declan Dalton scored 0-11 for O’Neill’s while Ronan Geary and Jamie Coughlan scored the goals for Newtown.

Elsewhere in the group two goals each from Pearse Morris and Thomas Murray helped Bishopstown to their first win of the season as they defeated Newcestown by 4-14 to 0-12 while two goals from Gary Leahy and another from Eoghan Keniry gave Killeagh a 3-16 to 1-19 victory over Midleton.

Sarsfields remain on top of Division 1B after they brushed aside Glen Rovers, on Tuesday night. Two goals from Aaron Myers and one each from Luke Hackett and Colm McCarthy set them on the road to a 4-21 to 0-13 victory.

Sars continue to edge Kanturk on scoring difference after the Duhallow side defeated Carrigtwohill by 1-19 to 0-18 on Saturday. Brian O’Sullivan hit 0-7 and Colin and Aidan Walsh hit 0-3 each for Kanturk while Liam O’Keeffe had the goal.

It was Carrigtwohill’s second loss of the week after Charleville defeated them by 2-14 to 0-13. However Charleville then came up short on Saturday as two goals from Mossie O’Carroll gave Erin’s Own a 2-21 to 0-23 win in Caherlag.

Elsewhere St Finbarr’s had a 0-20 to 0-14 win over Mallow while Bride Rovers defeated Ballymartle 1-14 to 0-13.