Derry and Mayo set up Christy Ring showdown with big wins

Next Saturday’s Christy Ring Cup group game between Derry and Mayo at MacHale Park in Castlebar will be a de facto semi-final, after both counties picked up wins over London and Sligo respectively this weekend.

Derry had first half goals from Gerald Bradley and Odhrán McKeever to thank for staying in touch against London at Owenbeg, where Donal Hannon knocked over a series of monster frees with the aid of a strong breeze in the first half.

Oisín O’Doherty also had to make a couple of key saves for the Oak Leaf County, who trailed by 0-11 to 2-4 at the interval but kicked on to win by 3-14 to 1-14, starting with Tiernan McHugh’s goal just after half-time.

Daragh McGilligan’s dismissal for a second booking and Fiachra O’Keeffe’s goal for London were minor setbacks for Derry, who only need a draw in Castlebar next weekend to set up a final against Kildare.

The Lily Whites didn’t spare Wicklow in their game at Aughrim, racking up a 5-25 to 3-10 win over their neighbours, thus confirming their place in the final.

Johnny Byrne, Gerry Keegan, Brian Byrne, James Burke and Cathal Dowling got the goals for the 2020 Ring champions, who led by 2-12 to 1-5 at half-time.

Mayo ensured they remain in the hunt to reach a first-ever Christy Ring Cup final after they enjoyed a 2-23 to 1-20 win over Sligo at James Stephens Park in Ballina on Saturday afternoon.

These results also mean that Wicklow are the overwhelming favourites to go down to the Nickey Rackard Cup, as they will need to win next week against London and hope for either a massive turnaround in scoring difference, or for Sligo to get at least a draw against Kildare.

In the Nickey Rackard Cup, Roscommon took a huge step towards reaching the final when they secured a 3-24 to 0-21 win over Tyrone at Dr. Hyde Park. Daniel Glynn’s penalty after ten minutes set the home side on the road to victory, and Brendan Mulry added a second goal to make it 2-13 to 0-9 at half-time.

Led by the excellent Damian Casey, Tyrone staged a mini-revival in the third quarter and briefly cut the deficit to five points, before Roscommon regained the ascendency with a string of points and an excellent counter-attacking move that ended with U-20 hurler Adam Donnelly finding the net in injury time.

Technically the Rossies still need to take something out of next week’s trip to Enniskillen to be sure of their place in the final, but they will be taking on a team with nothing to play for. Armagh’s 3-18 to 2-19 win over Fermanagh was of only academic interest this week.

The other place in the final will hinge on the meeting of Donegal and Tyrone, with Donegal just needing a point in Omagh to be sure of progression.

Seán McVeigh (0-6), Daire Ó Maoiledigh (0-5), Declan Coulter (0-10, 0-5f) and substitute Liam Óg McKinney (0-3) all enjoyed a productive afternoon for the Tír Chonaill men in Birmingham on Saturday, helping to secure a 0-33 to 0-10 win over Warwickshire.

The big news in the Lory Meaghar Cup this weekend was Monaghan getting deducted four points for fielding an ineligible player in two earlier games, so it’s Leitrim and Longford who are joint-top of the table with six points from four games.

First-half goals from Reuben Murray and Cathal Mullane set Longford on their way to a crucial 2-15 to 1-16 win over Monaghan at Inniskeen, Brendan Delaney and Gavin O’Hagan were the goalscorers in Leitrim’s 2-20 to 1-8 win over Lancashire, while Louth had it all their own way against Cavan, prevailing by 2-26 to 1-8 at Darver.

Longford will be expected to account for Cavan next week to confirm their place in the final, meaning that Louth will need to win in Carrick-on-Shannon to deny Leitrim the other spot.