Defeat would see Tipp lose five SHC games in a row for first time

Twenty-four points separated Tipperary from Limerick in the 2009 All-Ireland semi-final but no grey cloud has gleaned such a silver lining.

After a plea from an elderly supporter who visited his hardware shop, that embarrassment inspired Joe McKenna to approach his friend JP McManus about establishing the county’s academy. It was also what prompted John Kiely to phone then Limerick chairman Liam Lenihan the following day and ask to be involved.

“I stood on the Hogan Stand on the steps that day when we were beaten very comprehensively by a phenomenal Tipperary team," Kiely told a Club Limerick event in Dublin in 2017.

“For some strange reason I turned around at the top of the steps and looked out over the pitch and I said to myself, ‘I am going to do something to try and make sure this doesn’t happen again’.”

Tipperary can’t say they haven’t at least stared down the barrel of a similar massacre since. In the 2019 Munster final in TUS Gaelic Grounds, they were mere fodder. But for the heroics of Brian Hogan, which effectively won him that year’s All-Star goalkeeper award, the margin would have been far greater than 12 points.

Nine and five-point SHC wins for Limerick in Páirc Uí Chaoimh have followed since and in the counties’ first championship meeting in Limerick since there is trepidation in Tipperary that a record hosing is on the cards, especially with four of the team that started against Waterford last month now out injured.

In general, Tipperary’s wicket isn’t as sticky as it was for Limerick in 2009 when they hadn’t reached a Munster minor final in four years – they wouldn’t again until 2013 – and had not been in a provincial U21 decider since 2002, the last in the three-in-a-row of All-Irelands won under Dave Keane.

Both of Tipp’s teams this year reached Munster finals, the U20s unexpectedly, but one wonders what an unprecedented fourth straight senior championship defeat to Limerick, which would confirm their earliest SHC exit since 1939, do to the county’s psyche (from 1973 to ‘81, Limerick went six matches unbeaten against Tipp but two of those fixtures were replays in the 1975 and ‘81 Munster semi-finals).

Taking in last year’s Munster final and All-Ireland quarter-final reverses against Limerick and Waterford respectively, another loss tomorrow would be a fifth straight SHC defeat for Tipperary. Competition format changes aside, not even in the county’s darkest days did they experience that streak of misery – although they didn’t win a championship game from 1974 to ‘83, Tipperary always managed to throw in a draw somewhere along the line, never enduring more than four losses in a row.

Injuries and withdrawals have tied Colm Bonnar’s hands, although he was still able to start 10 of the 2019 All-Ireland winning team in that heavy beating from Clare in Thurles last Sunday week. With John McGrath and Jason Forde out injured, that possibility drops to eight tomorrow against a Limerick side who aren’t known for mercy killings. After all, the same courtesy wasn’t afforded their predecessors in 2009.