Dean Healy: Wicklow can make hay while the sun shines against Waterford

Dean Healy's analysis of Wicklow doesn't make for pleasant reading for Tailteann Cup opponents Waterford.

Wicklow, according to the veteran who was handed his Garden County debut by Mick O'Dwyer in 2011, probably couldn't be trusted to beat Waterford on a mucky spring evening in February.

But put their young team on a hard pitch with a fast ball and the sun beating down, the conditions which will hopefully prevail on Saturday when the counties contest the first ever game in the new competition, and Wicklow typically come into their own.

"It's very, very potent," said Healy of Wicklow's forward unit. "One thing we've always been sure of is that we're a hard ground team. We're light and we rely on young lads especially. When you're playing National League football in Fraher Field on a Saturday night in February, you need to be experienced and have your body conditioned for it.

"When it comes into summer, and gets faster, I do really think some of our lads come into their own."

Croke Park then would suit Wicklow but the games don't kick in there until the Tailteann Cup semi-finals and Wicklow have plenty to do to reach that stage.

Based on all known form this year, they should have too much for a Waterford side without a league or championship win. Wicklow operated a division above the Deise too and pulled off a shock Leinster championship defeat of Laois when they hammered 5-15 past Billy Sheehan's side last month.

Mind you, should we expect anything less from a county with a population of around 140,000, pretty much the same as Mayo and Kerry?

"Listen, I've been hit with that (argument) on numerous occasions," said Healy. "When you read it in black and white and look at the numbers, the population, the resources within the county, we probably are punching well below our weight. It is what it is. You get out of life what you put into it. Where we're at is probably a fair reflection of what we've put into it to date."

For Healy, it's still a joy to pull on the Wicklow jersey. He doesn't go into it in detail but he says he had 'some troubles throughout my later teens' and football essentially kept him on the right path.

"It's funny, it's come full circle because Gary Duffy, who took on the interim management role with Wicklow this year, he would have had a heavy influence on me around that period in my life, along with a number of other lads in the club," said Healy. "It's just crazy how it's come full circle."

Duffy and Alan Costello stepped in as joint managers when Colin Kelly mysteriously quit at the start of March.

"I suppose it was just one of those scenarios where he probably took on a little bit too much," said Healy of Kelly. "When you are trying to do it all, there are certain areas that falter because of that."