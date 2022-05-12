David Clifford enjoying the challenge of being double marked

The day after Kerry's All-Ireland semi-final loss to Tyrone last August, David Clifford welcomed baby Ogie into the world.

Eight months or so later, the best forward in Gaelic football is surrounded by journalists at a promotion for Championship sponsors SuperValu and gives a defensive masterclass, fielding questions about everything from being double marked by Cork last weekend to his future employment plans without offering up anything in the way of a controversial headline.

He's as comfortable in front of a microphone as he is the goalposts though being a parent is a new experience entirely, something even the Fossa magician is still getting his head around.

"Ogie doesn't tend to be too worried about whether we've won or not," smiled Clifford of life as a Dad. "Obviously look, it's a change but it's a massively enjoyable change. My outlook on football has probably changed. It feels like it's everything and we put everything we have into it but look, I think health and family and things like that do probably take more priority. Overall, it's massively enjoyable, there's great fun attached to it."

Life continues to move at a rapid pace for the 23-year-old who only last week finished up a Masters Degree in teaching.

"So I'm qualified to teach, pending results, in September," he revealed. "I qualified as a specialised PE teacher and then I can teach bits of SPHE and wellbeing and some of that curriculum as well."

By September and his first gig, he could finally be an All-Ireland senior medallist.

"I suppose that's something...not to be cliched like, but we are genuinely just trying to focus on one game at a time and just trying to break it all down to that level," he said. "I don't think anybody has spoken or thought of anything further down the line. We're just trying to take one game at a time and it's the Munster final now we're focusing on."

Back on the subject of family, and Kerry colleague Paudie, the Sigerson Cup finalist is more open. It was put to him that while Paudie is a regular now, and an All-Star to boot, it looked for a couple of years like he may have missed the boat with the seniors.

"Yeah, probably, like he could have been in a year or two earlier but I don't think he himself was taking it too seriously," said David. "He played a lot of soccer and stuff, he was doing other things but as soon as he put his head down and decided he wanted to play for Kerry...it kind of all stemmed from the Sigerson and then he played a year at junior with Kerry. Could he have been in one year earlier? Possibly, yeah.

"Probably S&C wise he put a lot more into it. And then you could see the performances he was putting in at club level were just massive, it was a big improvement."

The duo lined out at Pairc Ui Rinn last Saturday evening against Cork. For 50 minutes or so it was a genuine contest. Then the floodgates opened and Kerry powered on for a 12-point win, exactly what the bookmakers had predicted. They didn't predict David being held to just a single point from play though. Much of that can be attributed to the close attention received from two Cork defenders.

"That is something we have probably started to come across and will continue to come across so it is about finding solutions to it," he said of the double teaming tactic. "It is about having as many scoring threats as we can have and then they can't double mark everyone, if you know what I mean, so yeah it is obviously tricky and that brings its challenges but trying to find ways around it is enjoyable too.

"I don't think it particularly matters whether any individual does well or gets on loads of ball or whatever, once we get over the line and once we hit the performance markers that we have laid out.

"Getting a performance is probably more important than an individual performance for me anyway."

Now in his fifth season with the Kerry seniors, and having won All-Stars and competed in All-Ireland finals, Clifford maintains he is still a work in progress.

"Yeah, 100%. To get that consistency of performance is probably a big focus for me."

It's a worrying thought for Kerry's rivals, that the best can get even better. Not having the responsibility of the captaincy may help.

"The captaincy is a great honour, I would never diss it but it is nice to be able to focus on performance too," he said, outlining the responsibilities associated with the armband that is this year worn by Joe O'Connor. "I suppose you are leading meetings, group chats and all that kind of stuff, liasing between players and management and stuff like that. They probably take up a bit more of your time than if you weren't captain."

Next up for Clifford and Kerry is the Munster final against Limerick or Tipperary on May 28. If they win that, there'll be a month's break until the All-Ireland quarter-finals. Last weekend's clash with Cork came five weeks after the league final. Big gaps in an apparently condensed campaign.

"The breaks are nice in terms of the work-ons, the two to three-week gaps are the ones to have if possible, they are ideal."