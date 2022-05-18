David Clifford and Brian O'Mara named Higher Education Players of the Year

Both players had standout campaigns for the University of Limerick as they reached both the Sigerson Cup and Fitzgibbon Cup deciders
Pictured is University of Limerick’s David Clifford, who today was announced as the Electric Ireland GAA Higher Education Rising Star Football Player of the Year. Clifford was phenomenal throughout UL’s historic run to the Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup Final in 2022, scoring a total of 6-22 during UL’s six games in this year’s Sigerson Cup. ©INPHO/James Crombie

Wed, 18 May, 2022 - 15:29
TJ Galvin

Kerry Star David Clifford has been named as the 2022 Electric Ireland GAA Higher Education Rising Star Football Player of the Year.

While Tipperary’s Brian O’Mara was named the Hurling Player of the Year.

Both starred for UL in their runs to the Sigerson and Fitzgibbon Cup finals. Clifford’s footballers lost out to NUIG in the final. The Fossa man scored six goals and 22 points across six games en-route to the final.

O’Mara’s hurlers beat NUIG after extra time in their decider, a game the Tipp man was named man of the match in after scoring four points from play.

Both men had previously been named on their respective Teams of the Year.

GAA President Larry McCarthy and Brand, PR and Sponsorship Manager for Electric Ireland, Sarah Sharkey congratulated both players and paid tribute to DCU player, Red Óg Murphy, who tragically passed away in April.

The Sligo man was also picked on the Sigerson Cup team of the year for his performances as DCU reached the semi-finals of the competition.

Larry McCarthy said: “The intent and dedication both David and Bryan showed over the course of the Electric Ireland Sigerson & Fitzgibbon Cups is a true sign of how important these competitions are to the players and the GAA. These competitions were a brilliant way to begin the year and I would like to congratulate all of those involved who were named in the Team of the Year in March. 

"I would also like to extend my deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Red Óg Murphy. Red Óg was a standout performer for DCU DÉ during this year’s Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup and his untimely death has been felt by all in the GAA family” 

Sarah Sharkey added: “It was wonderful, after such a long break, to see all the players back in action in the Electric Ireland Higher Education Leagues. David and Bryan are certainly worthy winners of this year’s Rising Star awards, their commitment and performance on the pitch was significant in their team’s progression through the competitions. 

"On behalf of Electric Ireland, I would like to also extend our sincerest sympathies to the teammates, coaches, friends, and family of Red Óg Murphy. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.”

