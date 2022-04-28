Dalton strikes to give Dubs the blues as Lilywhites triumph

Rivals go to the wire before a first title since 2018 is sealed late on as Kildare look forward to date with Sligo
Feels so good: Mark Maguire of Kildare celebrates after the EirGrid Leinster GAA Football U20 Championship Final match between Dublin and Kildare at MW Hire O'Moore Park in Portlaoise. Photo: Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Thu, 28 Apr, 2022 - 16:04
Paul Keane

Leinster U-20 FC Final Kildare 0-17 Dublin 0-15 

An old foe came back to haunt Dublin as Kildare edged a thrilling EirGrid Leinster U-20 football final to heap more misery on this bunch of capital county players.

Three years after playing out an extra-time thriller as minors, Kildare edging that one after almost 100 minutes to claim provincial honours, the Lilywhites once again came out narrowly on top to steal the silverware.

It looked like extra-time might be required to separate them again too as Dublin, despite never leading, were on level terms on three occasions throughout the second-half.

Kildare, with Shane Farrell terrific and Eoin Bagnall and Adam Fanning striking 0-4 each, eventually opened up a three-point lead though this one was always likely to go to the wire.

So it proved as Dublin scores from Fionn Murray and Luke Breathach left just a point between them entering stoppage time.

Conor Tyrrell and Senan Forker had opportunities to level it for Dublin but neither could convert and Kildare punished them on the break with sub James Dalton striking the insurance point.

It's their first provincial title at the grade since 2018, when they went on to win the All-Ireland, and they will meet Sligo next in the semi-finals on the weekend of May 7/8.

Dublin's form was strikingly patchy throughout the provincial campaign, coming from behind to bury Westmeath with a second-half onslaught in the quarter-final, demolishing Meath in the first-half before proceeding to lose the second-half of that game and starting particularly slowly this time.

In what was Dublin's ninth final in a row at this grade, they leaked the first score after just 15 seconds to Fanning and fell four points down inside 10 minutes as Kildare raced 0-5 to 0-1 clear.

Wing-back Tommy Gill burst forward for two terrific points for Kildare and later set up Daniel Lynam for a 16th minute point that left Brian Flanagan's side 0-6 to 0-2 up.

It was at that stage that Dublin suddenly burst into life and, true to the pattern of their campaign, when they got going they excelled.

Ryan O'Dwyer began a blitz of scoring that saw Dublin turn the game on its head as they outscored Kildare by 0-6 to 0-2 for the remainder of the half, tying it up at 0-8 apiece at the interval.

It was high quality fare with a series of excellent scores picked off by either side.

Kildare full-forward Fanning was a central figure. His first-half contributions amounted to the following; three points from play, a shot off the post, a wide and another effort that dropped short. Dublin's Harry Donaghy had his hands full tracking the powerful Clane forward.

When Dublin finally got going, O'Dwyer was a central figure and with 1-2 and 1-6 tallies already registered in the campaign, he added another 0-3 by half-time. One of those scores was from a free that he won and the other two were from open play, one off his right foot, the other off his left.

The second-half was even more entertaining, Dublin fighting back to level terms on three occasions with scores from Murray and Breathnach.

They never managed to take the lead though as Kildare consistently responded with points to stay just about ahead, Bagnall and Farrell coming to the fore in this period.

Kildare supporters thought they had finally weathered the Dublin storm when Darragh Swords opened up a three-point gap but, unsurprisingly, it would go right to the wire.

Kildare scorers: A Fanning, E Bagnall (2 frees) (0-4 each); T Gill, D Lynam (0-2 each); A Browne (1 mark), C Barker (1 free), S Farrell, D Swords, J Dalton (0-1 each).

Dublin scorers: F Murray (3 frees), L Breathnach (0-5 each); R O'Dwyer (1 free) 0-3; S Kinsella, D O'Dowd (0-1 each).

Kildare: C Barker; H O'Neill, D O'Donoghue, M Maguire; T Gill, J McGrath, R Burke; B Gibbons, L Killian; A Boyle, D Lynam, S Farrell; E Bagnall, A Fanning, A Browne.

Subs: N O'Regan for Boyle (41); D Swords for Browne (49); J McKevitt for Burke (53); A Conneely for Gibbons (58); J Dalton for Fanning (62).

Dublin: H O'Sullivan; T Clancy, H Donaghy, K Conroy; C Tyrrell, G McEneaney, D O'Dowd; A Waddick, S Forker; T Brennan, F Murray, S Smith; R O'Dwyer, L Breathnach, S Kinsella.

Subs: P Duffy for Smith & R Cullen for Brennan (36); L Ward for Kinsella (44); B Millist for Donaghy (46).

Referee: S Mulhare (Laois).

<p>Won't be so easy this time: Kildare's Ryan Houlihan evades the attentions of Ross McGarry and Brian Howard of Dublin during the sides' league meeting earlier this year. Pic: INPHO/Ryan Byrne</p>

Kildare's confidence is growing louder and well justified, insists Rock

