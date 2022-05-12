Dalo Live: Limerick won’t be derailed by ‘distractions’

Hurling is a great game for euphemisms. The one in favour this week is ‘distractions’.

Skirting neatly around details, inevitably talk turned to ‘distractions’ at Dalo Live Thursday night in the Old Bank, Dungarvan, with TJ Ryan, Dan Shanahan, Mark Landers and Brian Hogan joining Anthony Daly on the latest of his roadshows.

So will the All-Ireland champions be distracted after making headlines for unwanted reasons?

TJ Ryan accepted distractions are not a modern phenomenon, “In my day, we had heaps of distractions. But nobody knows exactly what goes on with the rumour mill. If a row starts tonight in Dungarvan, Dan here will probably get the blame for it.

“John (Kiely) wouldn’t want the noise. Whatever happened was unfortunate. They won’t be happy. They have taken action. They could do without it. But when a Limerick player does whatever it will be in the news. It goes with the territory.”

Big Dan, on home ground, accepted his great Waterford team had one or two characters that caused a distraction or two. And Dalo found himself on the other side of the fence when he ventured into management.

“With the Clare lads I hurled with most of them so they thought they could take liberties. And the Dubs thought I was a complete buffhead so I had to clamp down.”

Though as TJ pointed out not all players are treated equally in these scenarios. Dalo recalled one drinking ban breach in Dublin.

“We knew, but he was crucial so we just shut our mouths and played him the Sunday.”

Mark Landers, meanwhile, was keen to remind everyone that there are human frailties behind every salacious story.

“Off the field most of our distractions were boardroom stuff. As amateur players, we were thrust into a situation with the strikes. It was really nasty and public," he said.

“I feel bad for the players involved because it’s played out in the media. They aren’t soccer players getting millions. They have to go to work on Monday morning and I think that kind of negative press isn’t any good for them. I feel for the people involved.

“We’ve all been in scrapes, mostly after a few pints. You’re often hoping some fella will step in and defuse the situation.

“It’s not going to derail Limerick but I do feel sorry for the people involved.”