Criticism alone not to blame for Cork's defeat - Fitzgerald

Former Cork forward and selector Ger Fitzgerald believes criticism of players wasn’t the sole reason for Cork’s slow start to Sunday’s Munster SHC Round 3 defeat to Clare.

Pinpointed as the reason for the loss by manager Kieran Kingston, Fitzgerald reckons there was more behind that poor opening than how the players’ confidence had been rocked by the reaction to their Round 1 reverse at home to Limerick.

“If Kieran said it, then it obviously had some effect,” remarked Fitzgerald about the negativity that followed that 11-point beating. “But they have access to (sports performance coach) Gary Keegan for a lot of that stuff, so I would have thought they would have been able to insulate themselves from that.

“They had two weeks to get ready for it and Clare, coming out of a game the previous week, were at the pitch of it earlier. You might say that was a positive for Clare but then Tipperary were doing the same thing the previous week and it didn’t suit them.

“It is more nuanced than blaming just one thing. Kieran may have a point but they have expertise for that sort of area. It’s disappointing it got to them but that’s a reality when it comes to inter-county hurling.”

Fitzgerald doesn’t doubt the effort and commitment of those in the camp but says it’s not translating to the field. “I’ve no doubt it’s not the case that they’re neglecting them but they don’t appear to be doing the basics, performing the hooking, blocking, tackling. Lads aren’t switching off but if they can figure out how to get those numbers back up, they will have more people on board behind them.

“There’s a reason why it’s not happening and if they can just figure it out why they’re not working as hard as they can. That’s a sort of a damning thing to be saying but I’ve no doubt the management and players are leaving no stone unturned. It’s just for whatever reason it’s not working.”

Two-time All-Ireland Fitzgerald has not lost faith in the group and reckons the have the ability to surprise Waterford and possibly get out of the province. “As a sportsperson, you always think it’s rescuable until it’s not rescuable. But being practical, other results have to go Cork’s way and it’s frustrating that it’s now out of their control.

“Walsh Park is a tough place to go no matter when you’re playing, league or championship, but certainly it’s winnable. Waterford are rightly seen as the second best team in the country but I wouldn’t be throwing in the towel.