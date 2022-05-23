Cork will face Antrim or Kerry in All-Ireland preliminary quarter-final

Wexford are due to face the runners-up with both the McDonagh Cup sides enjoying home advantage against the third-placed Leinster and Munster teams
Cork will face Antrim or Kerry in All-Ireland preliminary quarter-final

Munster GAA Senior Hurling Championship Round 5, FBD Semple Stadium, Tipperary 22/5/2022

Mon, 23 May, 2022 - 07:25
John Fogarty

Cork will face the Joe McDonagh Cup winners Antrim or Kerry in an All-Ireland preliminary quarter-final on June 11 or 12.

Wexford are due to face the runners-up with both the McDonagh Cup sides enjoying home advantage against the third-placed Leinster and Munster teams.

Tipperary must await the outcome of the McDonagh Cup final in Croke Park on Saturday week to learn if they must play again this summer. 

Should Kerry beat Antrim as they did in Belfast this past week albeit against a weakened team put out by Darren Gleeson, Tipperary will face the Kingdom in a Liam MacCarthy Cup promotion-relegation play-off at a neutral Munster venue on June 25.

A typo in the GAA Official Guide states “the winner of that play-off game shall be relegated to the Tier 2 Championship”. 

However, GAA sources have confirmed the competition regulations have since been amended at Central Council to reflect the winners will either remain in the MacCarthy Cup, as would be the case for Tipperary, or be promoted to it in Kerry’s situation.

Beat Antrim or Kerry and Cork will be in an All-Ireland quarter-final against the Leinster runners-up Galway or Kilkenny on Saturday, June 18. Should Wexford come through, they will face Clare or Limerick that same day.

After smashing back-to-back wins over Waterford and Tipperary, Cork manager Kieran Kingston was a little disappointed Cork now have a three-week break until the Antrim/Kerry fixture. 

“Yeah, look a little bit of momentum, you'd rather be playing. We're not in control of that. We didn't do enough in Munster to be involved in a Munster final.

“We'd love to be involved in a Munster final, we didn't do enough. We were involved in a league final, we didn't perform. By the skin of our teeth, I think we're the first team to get through in the round-robin having lost the first two games and that was our aim after the first two games.

“That was the only game in town. So delighted with that but disappointed we're not partaking in the Munster final because there's three competitions to play for. The league we lost, Munster we're out of, so we're in the third one now.” 

Meanwhile, the draw for the first round of the Sam Maguire Cup is being made this morning. The 2023 Division 1 and 2 teams beaten before their respective provincial finals – Armagh, Clare, Cork, Louth, Mayo, Meath, Monaghan and Tyrone – are subject to an open draw with the first team picked out enjoying home advantage on June 4 or 5.

The second round, which involves the four first round winners facing the provincial runners-up, takes place on June 10 and 11. The Central Competitions Control Committee will decide the venues for those matches.

More in this section

Mayo v Kerry - Allianz Football League Division 1 Round 5 Kerry's Dara Moynihan will miss Munster final clash with Limerick
Kerry v Mayo - Allianz Football League Division 1 Final Four week gap for provincial winners an issue for Jack O'Connor
Billy Lee 14/5/2022 Billy Lee says Limerick won't overly focus on David Clifford
TG4 Ladies Football Championship Launch 2022

TG4 confirms five-year extension of Ladies Football sponsorship

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices