Cork v Waterford: Dramas unlimited

Munster hurling final, June 29, 2003: Cork 3-16 Waterford 3-12.

You remember it because: this was the first real big-deal clash between these iterations of Cork and Waterford.

True enough, they had a rainy encounter the previous year decided by a half-crocked Ken McGrath.

On as a late sub, McGrath wheeled away to hit the winner as Waterford drove to a first Munster title in almost 40 years, but 2003 was a spectacle.

Cork had a little bit to spare against Waterford thanks to Setanta Ó hAilpín’s slashing goal in the first half and Joe Deane’s clever finish in the second, but the stand-out memory? John Mullane’s thundering hat-trick, celebrated with a frankly unambiguous salute to the Cork crowd. All forgiven now, though.

Munster hurling final, June 27, 2004: Waterford 3-16 Cork 1-21.

You remember it because: it was one of the greatest Munster hurling finals of all time, in short.

The highlights are many. John Mullane getting sent off early in the second half, and Paul Flynn’s dipping goal shortly afterwards, which rallied the Waterford troops. Even the ending comes dipped in legend: a last Cork clearance dropping on the Waterford 65 only for Ken McGrath to field it over his head and kill the game.

If you have a decent memory you can probably recall Mullane’s emotional post-match interview.

Even if you don’t just wait a while: it’ll pop up on a GAA highlights package soon enough.

All-Ireland senior hurling semi-final, August 6, 2006: Cork 1-16, Waterford 1-15.

You remember it because: this was an arm-wrestle that went to the very, very end. It wasn’t Munster final weather in Croke Park that day - the reverse, in fact - and the two teams slugged each other to a standstill trying to get over the line rather than engage in a shoot-out.

Cork looked to have it locked up when sub Cathal Naughton made himself immortal with a darting run and cool finish for his side’s only goal. Ken McGrath’s long-range free to level the game was batted away by Donal Óg Cusack in the Cork goal and the Rebels held out for the remaining seconds.

Munster hurling semi-final, June 17, 2007: Waterford 5-15, Cork 3-18.

You remember it because: there was a backstory to this one like no other. In the preceding round Cork and Clare had tangled as they left the tunnel in Semple Stadium, with the Rebels picking up three suspensions (Cusack, Diarmuid O’Sullivan and Seán Óg Ó hAilpín) for the next game, against Waterford.

The Deise duly attacked the heart of the Cork defence and racked up a superb total, including five goals. What may stick in the memory - particularly in the red and white corner - is the Semplegate Three coming out to an ovation from the Cork support. And the fact that despite being outgunned for most of the game, sub Shane Murphy almost snatched a dramatic draw for Cork with a late, late effort which cannoned back off the Waterford crossbar.

What we didn’t know then was that the sides would meet twice more in Croke Park, in two more wildly entertaining games.

Munster hurling final replay, June 17, 2010: Waterford 1-16, Cork 1-13.

You remember it because: it was the last call for a lot of the players who’d figured in the four games mentioned above.

What you may not remember is that the replay was held under floodlights on a Saturday evening in Thurles - a damp enough Saturday evening at that - rather than a scorching summer Sunday, but there was still no shortage of incident.

The game ended up going to extra time after the score was deadlocked at 1-11 to 0-14 on 70 minutes (Cork scored the goal, through Ben O’Connor).

In a nice call-back to the games of previous years, it was long-serving Dan Shanahan who made the difference. On as a substitute, he got the vital goal in extra time, striking early from 20 metres to beat Cork ‘keeper Donal Óg Cusack, the ball shooting across the wet grass.