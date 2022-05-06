Cork seeking right balance between defence and attack

The case for the defence that Cork makes tomorrow evening in Páirc Uí Rinn needs to be worlds apart from that put forward during the league.

As was highlighted upon the league’s conclusion, no team across the four divisions conceded more than Cork.

From seven outings in Division 2, the team leaked 9-111, an average of roughly 1-17 per game.

Outside of the Round 6 game at home to Down, where Cork’s success in holding the Mournemen to 1-12 was rooted in their ability to get a plus one guarding the middle channel each time Down pressed forward, Cork were without shape or structure at the back. Moreover, the closing down of space didn’t seem a priority, as was particularly evident when Galway ran through them for 3-22 on home soil in Round 4.

To be fair to those operating in defence, there were mitigating factors, namely the amount of newcomers being thrown into the team week after week and the loss of so much experience through injury (Seán Powter and Seán Meehan) and panel withdrawals (Seán White, Daniel O’Mahony, and Billy Hennessy).

This level of disruption contributed to four different players holding down the number three shirt and six different players getting a go at centre-back, such chopping and changing hardly conducive to building a settled defence.

Beyond personnel though, interim Cork manager John Cleary accepts there was a level of naivety to Cork’s defending in the league that simply cannot be repeated when coming face to face with a Kerry forward unit that boasted the highest scoring average — 2-13 per game — in the league’s top tier.

As well as Cork’s greenness at the back, selector Des Cullinane saw another problem in how Cork defended as individuals, rather than as a collective or in a “systematic way”.

And the same as the naivety mentioned by Cleary, Cork will be punished severely if their rearguard effort isn’t a joined-up one tomorrow.

“Maybe at the beginning of the season, we were a bit naive in that from our point of view, we got into trying to win games on shootouts, but the way the modern game has gone now, you have to have a very good defensive structure and you have to set up more defensively,” said caretaker boss Cleary.

“As the league and season went on, we learned and the players learned we can’t be conceding those types of scores and you must act a bit more defensively. And I think at the end of the league, we were better defensively-minded than we were at the beginning of the season.”

In attempting to stop the Cliffords, Paul Geaney, and Séan O’Shea, Cleary knows Cork have to do more than simply park a large red bus along the 45-metre line.

“You could put 15 behind the ball the next day and while we might not concede a whole amount, we are not going to score an awful lot either.

“Our aim is to get the balance right and that is what we are working on. Whether we have got it right, you’ll see the first sign of it here next Saturday.

“We want to win the game on Saturday, there are no other ifs, buts, or maybes. Whatever you do, you can’t be happy with second best.

“We think we’ve prepared well. Okay, we are missing guys through injuries, but the guys that will be putting on the red jerseys, our big hope is that they really go for it, put their shoulder to the wheel, and if we are good enough, the result will take care of itself.”