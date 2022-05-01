Cork minor hurling team named for Clare semi clash

Cork, the reigning Munster and All-Ireland minor hurling champions, will look to book their place in another provincial final as they face Clare in the Munster MHC semi-final at Páirc Uí Rinn on Tuesday night (7pm).
Cork boss Paudie Murray has announced his side to face the Banner, with chief scorer and joint captain Ross O'Sullivan once again named at number 13.
The Rebels recorded two wins from two in Group 2 of the Munster Championship, beating Kerry in their opening fixture on a score line of 3-25 to 0-11, before putting in their a great performance against Limerick a week later.
O'Sullivan was the star man as the Rebels brought their group stage to an end with a resounding win over the Shannonsiders, where the Na Piarsaigh player contributed a huge 3-9 to his sides 13-point win.
Tuesday night's winners can look forward to a Munster final clash against either Tipperary or Waterford.
Cork: D O’Connell (Dromina); D Cashman (Bride Rovers), J O’Brien (Fermoy), E Guinane (Valley Rovers); T O’Leary-Hayes (Midleton), D Murnane (Carrigtwohill), M Woods (Valley Rovers); P O’Shea (Erins Own) B Walsh (Killeagh); A O’Sullivan (Ballinhassig), T Wilk (Cobh), J Casey (Youghal); R O’Sullivan (Na Piarsaigh), J Murray (Youghal), S O’Donoghue (St Catherines).
Subs: B Heffernan (Glen Rovers), S Ahern (Bandon), D Browne (Blackrock), C Buckley (St Finbarr’s), P Kelly (Ballincollig), O Fitzgerald (St Catherines), D Mc Carthy (Killeagh), E O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum), J Wigginton Barrett (St Finbarr’s).