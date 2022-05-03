Cork All-Star Erika O’Shea 'excited' by Australian adventure

The opportunity to become the youngest Irish female to play in the AFLW was too big to pass up for 19-year-old Cork All-Star Erika O’Shea, who will not be part of her county’s championship plans this summer.

The Macroom teenager, who last month was linked with several different AFLW clubs, has confirmed to the Irish Examiner that she has accepted an offer and will make the move to Australia before the end of the month - O’Shea did not wish to reveal the identity of the club before they make the official announcement next week.

The new AFLW season is poised to throw-in in August and with O’Shea’s club wanting her in Australia for pre-season next month, it left the 19-year-old facing a decision between remaining at home to play with Cork in the All-Ireland championship or taking the opportunity to play a professional sport.

“The idea of being able to play a professional sport at 19 and be the youngest girl to ever go over from Ireland, it really excited me and is something I want to give a go,” said O’Shea.

“To get the offer, I was over the moon. It is going to be a big leap and it won’t be easy, but it is something I felt I had to do because it was a dream of mine for so long.

“The club want me over in June as I haven't had anything to do with Aussie Rules. They want me over as soon as possible for gym work, as well, because I am obviously a bit petite compared to some of the other girls.”

Stepping away from the Cork set-up, she added, was “very, very difficult”.

“I have been with Cork since I was 17. Training and playing with Cork is all I have known. But it does make me feel better knowing I have their support. Everyone in the Cork camp has my back. Shane [Ronayne] is more worried about me as a person and he has set up calls with other Irish players over in Australia. I have been talking to them and they have helped me a lot too.”

O’Shea said AFLW conversations began shortly after she won a first All-Star last November, but she did not expect to find herself packing for Australia so soon. “I thought it would be long-term, down the line, but then clubs started to make contact and wanted to know what my plans were for the coming season. Mike Currane of AFLW Ireland has been a tremendous help, I can’t thank him enough.”

A second-year student at University of Limerick, O’Shea will continue her coursework online while in Australia and will then return to the lecture hall for second semester early next year given the AFLW season is to be wrapped up by Christmas.