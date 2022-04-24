Cork advance to Munster camogie final despite being reduced to 14

Cork 2-17 Waterford 3-10

Cork battled to a win in the Munster camogie semi-final despite being reduced to 14 players for the last 25 minutes when Laura Treacy was sent off for a second yellow card.

Despite playing with the aid of a stiff wind in the first half, Waterford led by just the bare minimum at the break.

Cork had started the brighter with Amy O’Connor goaling after just two minutes. Waterford replied with goals from Mairead O’Brien and Lorraine Bray to lead by four at the end of the first quarter.

Cork responded and, helped by scores from O’Connor and Chloe Sigerson, trailed by just the one point at half-time.

Laura Treacy conceded a free and after referee Mike Ryan flashed the initial yellow card, it was soon followed by a second yellow for what appeared to be something said.

Niamh Rockett pointed the resultant free to put Waterford two up but it was to be the last time they would lead.

O’Connor was sublime from placed balls and with Aisling Thompson dropping back as an extra defender, Cork used the strong wind to their advantage.

The sides traded a goal apiece in the space of two minutes. First Chloe Sigerson flicked the ball to the net for Cork before Sarah Lacey replied for Waterford.

O'Connor stretched the lead to three with a 45 to bring her total for the game to 1-10. Edel Murphy knocked over the final point of the game, her fourth, to ensure Cork the victory and a place in the Munster final.

Scorers for Cork: A O'Connor 1-10 (0-5 f, 0-1 45), C Sigerson 1-2, E Murphy 0-4, S McCarthy 0-1.

Scorers for Waterford: B Carton 0-4 (0-2 f), S Lacey 1-1, N Rockett 0-4 (0-3 f), L Bray, M O’Brien 1-0 each, V Falconer 0-1.

CORK: A Lee (c); A O'Neill, L Coppinger, M Cahalane; L Hayes, L Treacy, S McCarthy; K O’Mahony, C O'Sullivan; E Murphy, I O'Regan, C Dooley; A O'Connor, F Keating, C Sigerson.

Subs: A Thompson for Dooley (h-t), A Hurley for O'Regan (45), K Wall for O’Mahony (58), O McAllen for O'Sullivan (58).

WATERFORD: B O'Regan; K Corbett-Barry; I Heffernan, M Power; A Landers, C Carroll, R Walsh; C Griffin, L Bray (c); T Power, B Carton, M O'Brien; S Lacey, V Falconer, N Rockett.

Subs: K Lynch for K Corbett-Barry (h-t), C O'Sullivan for T Power (50), A Flynn for M O'Brien (50).

Referee: Mike Ryan (Tipperary).