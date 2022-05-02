Corbett: Munster final must now be Limerick's goal

The “next step” in Limerick’s journey back up the football ladder is to reach a first Munster final in 12 years, Treaty centre-back Iain Corbett has insisted.

A historic penalty shoot-out win over Clare has secured the county a fourth consecutive Munster semi-final appearance, a penultimate round hurdle no Limerick team has successfully negotiated since the class of 2010.

“We've been in the last three Munster semi-finals. Prior to that, we didn't win a game in the Munster championship for seven years. The next step now would be getting to the Munster final. We'll put our heads down for the next fortnight and focus on Tipperary,” said Corbett.

Saturday’s drama-soaked quarter-final win was Limerick’s first over Clare in the championship in 13 years, with Corbett making no attempt to hide the significance of the result given the trying and winless championship campaigns endured in 2015, 17, and 18.

“It is a big step for us. We are after getting promoted to Division 2, so we wanted to prove to ourselves that we are ready for that next step. Beating Clare shows we are on the right path.

“I have been playing with Limerick for 11 years and I have never beaten Clare in the Munster championship (before Saturday night). We would have considered ourselves, Clare, and Tipperary at the same level, but for the last few years, we haven't been, they have been well above us, and you can see that with their results. We are striving to reach their level and this is a good stepping stone.”

Corbett, who was one of Limerick’s four successful penalty-takers, revealed that he and a few teammates would kick penalties before every training session, a routine that proved crucial in the Cusack Park pressurecooker.

Manager Billy Lee had five players in mind who he wanted to take a penalty, but Corbett didn’t want any player forced into taking one if they weren’t comfortable doing so and so sought volunteers when the panel gathered in the middle of the field before the shoot-out. And as fate would have it, those willing were the same players Lee had earmarked on his match programme.

“The lads backed themselves. They had belief in their own ability that they could go up and take it. It just comes down to composure. We said we'd pick a side, stick with it, and thankfully they went in for us.

“It is a brilliant way to win and a horrible way to lose.”