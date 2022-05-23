Consider the crisis in Cork confidence as over

Munster SHC (R5)

Tipperary 1-24

Cork 3-30

For the second time in this round-robin iteration of the Munster SHC, Cork advance to the All-Ireland series having attained third place. Only this time, there is a pep in their step.

In 2019, they finished out the round phase with a defeat to Clare in Ennis. Here, they ransacked Tipperary on their own patch, recording their third highest ever winning SHC margin over their long-time foes.

If their support in the 27,131 crowd is anything to go by – a remarkable improvement from the few who travelled to Walsh Park last week – there is belief once more that they can go a long way in this championship.

Not reaching a Munster final and three straight defeats have stung but what has been witnessed these past two Sundays is a recovery. Consider the crisis in confidence as over.

It came just too easy for them. The blossoming form of Seamus Harnedy and Conor Lehane must delight Kieran Kingston and Alan Connolly’s likeness to John Fitzgibbon grows by the game but here they put a sad Tipperary out of their misery.

The Cork throngs who populated the stands were baying for blood. It wasn’t enough that Tim O’Mahony performed the coup de grace with a 64th minute goal to push Cork 15 points clear. They were cheered on again to administer further pain but Barry Hogan kept things as respectable as he could.

Calendar-wise, this was Tipperary’s earliest exit from the championship this side of World War II but you must wonder if mentally they were beaten weeks ago. It didn’t help that manager Colm Bonnar felt remaining in the All-Ireland SHC was beyond them after the Limerick game.

A fickle Tipperary public rejected the idea that they stood any chance of performing a final day miracle. Trying to persuade them to come back in numbers for the league next season seems quite the chore right now.

The few who were here, that likely were in attendance in Limerick 14 days earlier, had a lot to cheer with Tipperary’s start. Jake Morris batted to the net after 40 seconds when Mark Kehoe fed the onrushing Nenagh man. The hosts had 1-3 on the board before Cork were up and running. However, the half and in truth the game given Tipperary’s frail dispositions turned in the 11th minute. Kehoe had been fouled by Robert Downey, Noel McGrath’s penalty strike hit the post and in 28 seconds the sliotar was resting in the Killanin End net. Cork worked it up the field, Robbie O’Flynn pushed the ball through for Connolly to claim his fourth goal in the Munster SHC.

“Look, it was a six-point turnaround and it does take awhile to get that,” rued Bonnar. “Cork were building momentum pretty quickly and coming at us but it would have just given us the confidence to keep shooting or to keep the pressure on.” Hitting his third of six first-half points, Lehane levelled the game in the 13th minute, Robbie O’Flynn put Cork ahead shortly afterwards and seconds later Darragh Fitzgibbon drove the ball low past Barry Hogan after a powerful solo run.

Four points separated the sides up to the 24th minute when Cork turned on the after-burners, hitting Tipperary for seven in a row and twice having openings for goals cut out by Ronan Maher, one legitimately and the other ending in a Horgan free.

After that shaky start, Kieran Kingston had nothing but praise for his charges. “I thought the lads during that period never panicked, stuck to the gameplan, believed in what we were doing, albeit you could have panicked, start lumping it, doing different things. But they didn't, they stayed with the process, stayed with the plan, believed in what we were doing, believed in themselves and turned it around coming into half-time, which I was really proud of them for that.” Tipperary scored the final three points of the half but it wasn't masking much. Their 2-14 to 1-9 half-time deficit was daunting and unsurmountable in the context of them requiring a seven-point win to topple Cork in the table. Afterwards, Bonnar revealed they didn’t seek word from Ennis but Waterford’s difficulties might have given them a jolt at the break Instead, Cork applied more pressure on the resumption, finding time to pick off shots while Tipperary were resigned to a catalogue of McGrath frees. Four minutes after substitute Alan Flynn’s straight red card on the hour mark, Fitzgibbon set up replacement O’Mahony for a wonderful team goal.

All of a sudden, the summer opens up for Cork.

Scorers for Tipperary: N. McGrath (0-13, 12 frees); J. Morris (1-2); J. Forde (0-5); C. Stakelum, D. Quirke, R. Maher (free), P. Maher (0-1 each).

Scorers for Cork: C. Lehane (0-8, 1 free); P. Horgan (0-5, 3 frees, 1 65); A. Connolly, T. O’Mahony (1-1 each); D. Fitzgibbon (1-0 each); S. Kingston (0-4); R. O’Flynn, M. Coleman (1 free), S Harnedy (0-3 each); J. O’Connor (0-2).

TIPPERARY: Barry Hogan; C. Barrett, R. Maher (c), C. Morgan; D. Quirke, S. Kennedy, B. Heffernan; C. Stakelum, D. McCormack; M. Breen, N. McGrath, G. Browne; J. Forde, M. Kehoe, J. Morris.

Subs for Tipperary: A. Flynn for B. Heffernan, P. Maher for G. Browne (both h-t); J. Quigley for C. Barrett (inj 40); C. Bowe for M. Breen (47); G. O’Connor for D. McCormack (69).

Sent off: A. Flynn (60, straight).

CORK: P. Collins; S. O’Donoghue, R. Downey, D. Cahalane; N. O’Leary, C. Joyce, M. Coleman (c); D. Fitzgibbon, L. Meade; S. Kingston, S. Harnedy, R. O’Flynn; C. Lehane, P. Horgan, A. Connolly.

Subs for Cork: T. O’Mahony for P. Horgan (44); T. O’Connell for L. Meade (57); J. O’Connor for R. O’Flynn (60); G. Millerick for R. Downey, S. Barrett for C. Lehane (66).

Referee: S. Stack (Dublin).