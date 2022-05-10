Confirmed: Limerick hurler censured by management over 'breach of team protocols'

Reports circulating of a late-night pub bust-up involving a Limerick and a Tipperary player
STATEMENT: Limerick manager John Kiely

Tue, 10 May, 2022 - 23:57
Tony Leen

John Kiely's Limerick management has censured a member of the hurling squad for a breach of team protocols, a statement Tuesday night has confirmed.

The statement from Limerick GAA confirmed reports circulating earlier Tuesday about an incident that occurred in the wake of Sunday's Munster SHC championship victory over Tipperary at the TUS Gaelic Grounds.

Reports say that a member of the Limerick squad was involved in an incident in a pub where a Tipperary player was allegedly assaulted.

The Irish Independent reports that Gardai were called to the scene after a report of an assault. The Limerick player was arrested for an alleged Section 4 assault and brought to Henry Street Garda Station. The report claims he was questioned before being released without charge later on Monday. A file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The Limerick GAA statement says that "the matter has been dealt with internally by management and no further comment on the matter will be made at this time."

It remains to be seen whether the unnamed player will be involved in Limerick's fourth championship clash against Clare in Ennis this Sunday.

