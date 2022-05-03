Confirmed: Dalo's Irish Examiner hurling show live in Dungarvan on Thursday, May 12

THEY brought the house down in Limerick, and dissected the defences in Cork. Now Dalo and the crew are heading for the home of hurling's league champions - and best-primed pretenders to Limerick's All-Ireland throne? - next week for another live Irish Examiner hurling championship podcast.
They'll come from all sides to the Old Bank in Dungarvan - and that's just the guests on the night, next Thursday, May 12 (7.30 throw in).
Dalo and TJ Ryan will point the car south east. Brian Hogan will slip into Waterford and cross the city heading east, still ruminating on the significance of that handshake between his erstwhile Kilkenny colleagues. Mark Landers may arrive in Dungarvan laden with readies from his tipping prowess, presuming the Old Bank still takes old money. They don't.
And bringing a sense of class, not to mention local flavour to the evening is the indefatigable Dan Shanahan.
We agonised over the venue for weeks, and found Dungarvan to be a hospitable compromise for all sides. Michael Ryan's Old Bank is a favoured eatery of the Waterford cogniscenti and he has added a special marquee for such evenings. Capacity is limited though.
May 12 leads into another massive Munster Hurling Championship weekend and the pivotal clash of Waterford and Cork at Walsh Park. Liam Cahill's men, for all their riches, cannot afford a slip-up against their neighbours. For Cork, it's all duck or no dinner - and we ain't referring to the Old Bank menu either.
Tickets (€20) for the event must be pre-purchased and are now available at this link.
