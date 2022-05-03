Confirmed: Dalo's Irish Examiner hurling show live in Dungarvan on Thursday, May 12

THEY brought the house down in Limerick, and dissected the defences in Cork. Now Dalo and the crew are heading for the home of hurling's league champions - and best-primed pretenders to Limerick's All-Ireland throne? - next week for another live Irish Examiner hurling championship podcast.

They'll come from all sides to the Old Bank in Dungarvan - and that's just the guests on the night, next Thursday, May 12 (7.30 throw in).