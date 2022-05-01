Confident Kildare cruise past Louth

Glenn Ryan's side a flying start to the game and scored the first seven points inside the opening 16 minutes.
Leinster GAA Senior Football Championship Quarter-Final, Bord na Mona O'Connor Park, Tullamore, Offaly 1/5/2022

Sun, 01 May, 2022 - 18:22
Ger McNally

Leinster SFC: Kildare 2-22 Louth 0-12 

Second half goals from a Kevin Feely penalty and a late strike by Darragh Kirwan helped Kildare to a comprehensive win over Louth in their first Leinster Championship game under the management of Glenn Ryan.

Kildare made a flying start to the game and scored the first seven points inside the opening 16 minutes.

Even though Conor Early hit back for Louth with their first score, by the time Paul Cribbin made it 0-10 to 0-1 in the 22nd minute, all six forwards were already on the scoresheet from open play.

Louth improved after that though and Sam Mulroy and Conor Grimes clipped over points shortly after. They had the ball in the net in the 28th minute but Liam Jackson’s effort was ruled out after he was adjudged to have been inside the square.

Kildare led 0-13 to 0-5 at half time but Louth made real headway into that lead in the minutes after the break and they scored the first three points after the restart to cut Kildare’s lead to five points.

However, Ryan’s men re-established their dominance in the game when they were awarded a penalty in the 47th minute when Niall Sharkey fouled Daniel Flynn just as he was preparing to shoot at goal. Kevin Feely stepped up to take the kick and found the bottom corner even though goalkeeper James Califf had dived the right way.

After that, Kildare were in charge and they got a good contribution off the substitute’s bench too with Kirwan’s late goal part of 1-5 contribution from himself and Paddy Woodgate.

It was a confident display from Ryan’s team and they appear to be well poised heading into the Leinster semi-finals.

Scorers for Kildare: D Kirwan 1-3 (1f), J Hyland 0-5 (1f), B McCormack 0-4, K Feely 1-0 (pen), D Flynn (1m), P Cribbin 0-3 each, P Woodgate 0-2 (1f), B McLoughlin, A Beirne 0-1 each. 

Scorers for Louth: S Mulroy 0-5 (1m, 1f), C Grimes 0-3 (2m), C Early, C Byrne, T Durnin, J Murphy 0-1 each.

KILDARE: M Donnellan; M O’Grady, S Ryan, R Houlihan; T Archibold, J Murray, K Flynn; K Feely, K O’Callaghan; A Beirne, B McCormack, P Cribbin; B McLoughlin, D Flynn, J Hyland. 

Subs: D Kirwan for McLoughlin (49), P McDermott for Beirne (52), D Hyland for Murray (62), P Woodgate for Hyland (66), M Joyce for Houlihan (inj 66).

LOUTH: J Califf; D Corcoran, B Duffy, D McKenny; J Clutterbuck, N Sharkey, E Callaghan; T Durnin, C Early; L Jackson, S Mulroy, C McKeever; C Downey, C Grimes, C Byrne. 

Subs: L Grey for Clutterbuck (28), T Jackson for Byrne (ht), D Campbell for Early (56), C Keenan for Callaghan (58), J Murphy for Durnin (temp 67), G Browne for Duffy (72).

Referee: D Gough (Meath).

<p>Won't be so easy this time: Kildare’s Ryan Houlihan evades the attentions of Ross McGarry and Brian Howard of Dublin during the sides' league meeting earlier this year. Pic: INPHO/Ryan Byrne</p>

