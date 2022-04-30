Con O'Callaghan set to start against Wexford

There had been speculation earlier in the season that the Cuala marksman would not feature for the county in 2022
Sat, 30 Apr, 2022 - 12:14
Colm O’Connor

Con O’Callaghan has been named at full forward in the Dublin side for evening's Leinster SFC quarter-final against Wexford.

There had been speculation earlier in the season that the Cuala marksman would not feature for the county in 2022 but those rumours have been put to bed with his selection by Dessie Farrell for this evening's championship opener. 

O'Callaghan is one of four changes to the team from the side that started against Monaghan in the final league game last month. One of the others is goalkeeper David O'Hanlon who will make his senior championship debut in Wexford Park

O’Hanlon, Lee Gannon, John Small and O’Callaghan all come into the starting side with Michael Shiel, David Byrne, Jonny Cooper and Niall Scully making way.

D UBLIN (SF v Wexford): David O'Hanlon (Na Fianna); Eoin Murchan (Na Fianna), Michael Fitzsimons (Cuala), Lee Gannon (Whitehall Colmcille); Robert McDaid (Ballyboden St. Enda's) John Small (Ballymun Kickhams), James McCarthy (Ballymun Kickhams); Brian Fenton (Raheny), Tom Lahiff (St. Jude's);Seán Bugler (St. Oliver Plunkett’s/Eoghan Ruadh); Brian Howard (Raheny),Ciaran Kilkenny (Castleknock); Cormac Costello (Whitehall Colmcille. Con O'Callaghan (Cuala), Dean Rock (Ballymun Kickhams).

