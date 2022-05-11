Competition fuelling Kildare feelgood factor

THERE will be a very different feel to the Kildare team who arrive in Croke Park on Sunday for the Leinster Championship semi-final against Westmeath compared to one who have so meekly rolled over at GAA HQ in the recent past.

Under Jack O’Connor, they did stumble past Sunday’s opponents in last year’s Leinster Championship semi-final but that was only their second win in 15 visits to Croke Park, and they subsequently lost the final to Dublin.

Since then, it’s been all change. The appointment of Glenn Ryan as manager, along with Johnny Doyle, Dermot Earley and Anthony Rainbow as selectors, created the kind of buzz around the county that hadn’t really been seen since those men were in their playing heyday under the management of Mick O’Dwyer.

Relegation from Division 1 did somewhat dampen the excitement, but the team still moved on to the Championship on the back of an unbeaten home league season, including a famous win over Dublin, a thumping of Monaghan and a creditable draw against Kerry.

Ryan has instigated a changing of the guard and, although injury has also been a factor, stalwarts of the recent past like former captains David Hyland and Eoin Doyle, and Fergal Conway and Neil Flynn have seen their game-time drastically reduced.

In their place, Ryan has re-energised the team with an influx of youthful exuberance. The 2018 Under 20 All-Ireland winning team is starting to have a bigger impact. Brian McLoughlin, Tony Archbold and Paddy Woodgate are three members of that members of that team, the latter made his first senior championship start in Kildare’s quarter-final win against Louth earlier this month, while the other two got their first taste of senior championship action.

Nowhere is the new found competition seen more than in the forward line. By the time that Paul Cribbin scored Kildare tenth point in the 22nd minute of their 2-22 to 0-12 win over Louth all six forwards had scored from play. Woodgate and Darragh Kirwan were introduced later in the game and contributed 1-5 from the bench.

Team captain Mick O’Grady said this competition is what is spurring the squad on to greater heights.

“The competition there is massive. That’s one thing that Glenn and the lads have done since they came in. They’ve made it competitive, they rotated forwards during the league. It doesn’t matter who you are picking up in training, you know you are in for a tough evening. There’s loads and loads of talent coming through in the forward line which is brilliant for us,” he said.

Kildare supporters have suffered too long and through too many false dawns to get too carried away just yet, and nobody in the county will be taking Westmeath for granted, but with the Under 20 and minor teams also contributing to the good feeling, it’s been a long time since confidence among supporters was so high.