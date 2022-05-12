Classy Dillon and Lane lead Kerry into Munster final

Munster MFC semi-final: Kerry 1-16 Cork 0-5

The Cork football fan can’t catch a break. A healthy travelling support swelled the main stand at Austin Stack Park last night but they headed back to Leeside forlorn after another chastening hour at the hands of their primary tormentors.

It would have been difficult to envisage a 14-point stroll for the Kingdom after the first quarter of sterile football in this Munster MFC semi-final but for every minute Kerry got brighter, Cork retreated further into their shell. That they failed to register a single score from play over the piece says everything. Manager Michael O’Brien has some work to do to inject some self-belief back into his charges before they travel to Thurles to play Tipperary with a provincial final place still on offer.

Tipp, with three wins in the lop-sided format already, won’t be quaking in their boots at the prospect of the Rebels coming to Semple Stadium.

Kerry, meanwhile, hardly set the world alight as they booked a Munster final spot on June 1st, but they didn’t have to. They began with a deep-lying formation but once they grabbed the game’s opening, and only goal, on 22 minutes, they grew tall and more expressive. We forget, of course, that minors these days are frequently Transition Year students.

If Cork wish to clutch at straws, it was difficult to differentiate the sides in the opening stages. With a second chance on offer, these games can go two ways – handbrake off or on.

Stirring a pair of tentative sides in with an unnecessarily fussy referee, perhaps no one should have expected the ingredients to come to the boil early doors. It took 17 minutes to conjure a score from play – and that important first goal five minutes later was the result of an ill-advised cross field Cork pass intercepted by a green and gold swarm.

Artistic merit came, in the main, from Kerry attackers Cormac Dillon and Paddy Lane, who combined for an impressive 1-13 between them. Appropriate then that they should combine to punish that costly Cork turnover in the 22nd minute – Lane handing his captain the easy finish. Within 30 seconds Lane was adding his second point to open up a 1-6 to 0-3 lead, which they took into the break.

Given Cork were level at 0-3 each after an opening quarter when they looked poised and lively at the top end of the pitch, it was a piercing blow to their self-confidence. And it showed as they half wore on – not least because Kerry were the ones playing into the elements.

Kerry manager James Costello wasn’t inclined to disagree with said narrative.

“The first 15 were nip and tuck, but when we got the goal it was like flicking a switch,” he reflected. “We tacked on three points and suddenly we were six points up against a breeze that was a lot stronger than it might have appeared. That was the winning of the game, that ten minutes.”

Without commenting on Cork’s tepid effort, Costello added: “With minors it’s the first day out, there have been no development squads in the last couple of years. That’s why I keep saying that Cork and Kerry are both hampered compared to counties in other provinces, We don’t get to play the same amount of competitive games. Because every time you put on the jersey, you get a bit better.”

The hosts came into the game destabilised by the loss of a quartet of their key performers. Regular full back Colin Browne, midfielder Evan Boyle, centre forward Odhran Ferris and full forward Ian O’Sullivan were all absent via illness or injury. Costello said Kerry might get one or two of them back for a Munster final but it will take a couple of sterner challenges than this to give the manager – who has seen his charges lose by a single point in their final game in each of the last three seasons – a proper sense of how far the Kingdom can go this summer. Dillon and Lane look a pair of gems in the making.

Michael O’Brien, the Cork manager, has a lot of thinking to do with his management team as he bids to lift his squad for the trip to Thurles. Clearly they are lacking attackers with the creativity and thrust of the afore mentioned Kerry duo, but to come away from Tralee with four frees and a mark from the night is as damning psychologically as it is statistically.

Centre forward Brian Hayes looked polished in possession and the full forward line has a bit about it, but after a steady, if conservative first quarter in Tralee, it went rapidly downhill.

Nothing, mind, that a transformative 60 minutes in a week’s time wouldn’t rectify.

Scorers for Kerry: C Dillon (1-9, 7 frees), P Lane (0-4), J Clifford, J Burke, D Allman (0-1 each)

Scorers for Cork: B Hayes (0-3, frees), O’ O’Donovan (0-2, 1 free, I mark).

KERRY: S O’Meara (Dr Crokes); M Lynch (Dr Crokes), J Foley (Kerins O’Rahilly’s), R Burke (Desmonds); L Evans (Keel), D O’Connor (Kenmare), F Murphy (Rathmore); E Healy (Listowel Emmets), J O’Sullivan (Brosna); D O’Sullivan (Dromid Pearses), C Dillon (Duagh), N Collins (Ballymacelligott); P Lane (Austin Stacks), J Clifford (St Michael’s, Foilmore), J Fitzgerald (Lispole).

Subs: J Burke (Laune Rangers) for Fitzgerald (half time); T Ashe (Annascaul) for Burke (46); P Moynihan (Rathmore) for J O’Sullivan (50); D Allman (Kenmare) for Lane (53); J Coffey (Beaufort) for Collins (58);

CORK: J Woods (Valley Rovers); G Daly (Mallow), C Molloy (Nemo Rangers), T O’Brien (Nemo Rangers); S O’Connell (Castlehaven), J Burke (Douglas), A Cullinane (Clonakilty); C Gillespie (Aghabullogue), A O’Connell (Kilshannig); D Gough (Clonakilty), B Hayes (Nemo Rangers), A O’Sullivan (Aghabullogue); G Kearney (Kinsale), O O’Donovan (Ibane Gaels), M Kelleher (Mallow).

Subs: D O’Donovan (Bishopstown) for A O’Sulllivan (half time); E Myers (Naomh Aban) for Gough (40); C Fitzpatrick (Kinsale) for Molloy (44); N O’Leary (Douglas) for O’Brien (45); M O’Sullivan (Bantry) for Gillespie (50)

Referee: J Hayes (Limerick)