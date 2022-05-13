Clare victory a tale of years of hard work & grind from Limerick footballers

Following last month's breakthrough Munster quarter-final win over neighbours Clare, Limerick manager Billy Lee saw fit to reflect on the five-year journey his players have been on.

It's a journey, given the setbacks and hammerings endured for much of its first half, that “very few lads would have gone on”, said Lee.

The easy option for all involved, the manager added, would have been to walk away.

“Where we were a couple of years ago in 2018, when we last played Clare in Munster (the Banner won by 12 points), that's a hard place to be,” he remarked.

Goalkeeper and captain Donal O’Sullivan was there for every step of the journey, right the way back to the county’s sixth and seventh place finishes in Division 4 of the League in 2018 and 2019. It was a time when player retention was proving every bit as difficult as buying a Munster championship win.

Given the distance they’ve managed to put between that rock-bottom period for Limerick football, which included the frequently recycled stat that 53 club players refused an invitation to join the panel ahead of the 2018 season, it is now easier for players to look back and open up on just how challenging a time it was to wear the green shirt.

“At times, it was testing,” 31-year-old O’Sullivan admits.

“As much as we talk about how enjoyable Billy made the set-up from the get-go, results do dictate what the dressing-room is like the week after a game.

“In and around that time, we did have a good sit down about what was needed in order just to compete, never mind win. A lot of credit must go to Billy and his backroom staff, in particular our strength and conditioning coach Adrian O'Brien.” From that remove, O’Sullivan fully recognises the importance of the county’s first championship win over Division 2 residents Clare in 13 years.

“It was a very important step in our development. Now, the penalty shootout was a lottery, but it was a really, really important win for us.

“The result was definitely a bit of positive reinforcement for the work that lads are doing and also the plan thought up by the set-up over the last couple of years of where they want us to go.

“For a lot of lads, it has been a five or six-year journey. Lads have gotten better and developed from the point of view of strength and conditioning. We haven’t lost a huge amount of players [of late] and so it is very important to have a good day every now and again to try and minimise that turnover and show that the team is going in the right direction.” Tomorrow evening in Thurles presents an opportunity to keep the journey moving in the right direction and secure a first Munster final appearance in 12 years.

Limerick came out on top the last time these two sides met in the championship in Semple Stadium, that a 2019 quarter-final, but a year later on Shannonside, Conor Sweeney nailed a 75th minute sideline to steal victory from the Treatymen and bring the game to extra-time, at the end of which Tipperary emerged victorious.

“It is a massive challenge away in Thurles. They are a top team. They had a great achievement in 2020 winning Munster, which they don't get enough credit for. They are stacked with some top-class players," the trainee GP continued.

“Conor Sweeney is in the top six forwards in the country. The Clonmel lads are all super talented, Steven O'Brien has come back in. I played with Robbie Kiely for four years in NUIG and he was regularly our best player in big games against top Division 1 players.

“For us, it is all about a group of lads working hard together and seeing how far that takes us. That is a key message reiterated in the dressing-room a lot."

Given Limerick's upward graph of the past three years, there's every chance it will take them to Killarney on Munster final day.