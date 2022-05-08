Clare overcome Tipp to set up Munster final clash with Cork

Following a compelling seesaw wrestle for supremacy in Thurles seven days previously, this time Clare were full value for a rare derby victory
Clare overcome Tipp to set up Munster final clash with Cork

1 May 2022; Eimear Kelly of Clare is tackled by Aoife McGrath of Tipperary during the Munster Senior Camogie Championship Semi-Final match between Clare and Tipperary at FBD Semple Stadium in Thurles, Tipperary. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Sun, 08 May, 2022 - 13:55
Eoin Brennan

Munster Senior Camogie Championship semi-final replay: Clare 1-11 Tipperary 0-10 

Clare will contest a first Munster Senior Camogie Final in a decade after finally seeing off Tipperary at the second attempt in TUS Gaelic Grounds on Sunday afternoon.

Following a compelling seesaw wrestle for supremacy in Thurles seven days previously, this time Clare were full value for a rare derby victory after setting the pace for the majority of the hour.

Indeed, finding themselves trailing by 0-7 to 0-6 at the interval, Tipperary edged into the ascendency for the only time in the 34th minute following back-to-back points from Nicole Walsh and Jenny Grace.

It only seemed to anger Clare who, led supremely by Niamh O’Dea, responded with a decisive 1-3 blitz in just six minutes capped off by an emphatic Lorna McNamara goal at 1-10 to 0-8.

It was the sides’ goalkeeping heroics that lit up the opening half as Clare’s Doireann Murphy smothered a Roisin Howard pull in the opening minute before surpassing it with a penalty save from Cait Devane in the 20th minute.

It ensured that Clare remained in the driving seat despite seeing a Lorna McNamara injury-time shot repelled by Tipperary goalkeeper Aine Slattery. Belying her inexperience in a debut season at senior level, McNamara would make amends with a 41st-minute goal to clinch a final showdown with four-in-a-row chasing Cork in Páirc Ui Rinn next Saturday (6pm).

Scorers for Clare: L McNamara (1-4, 3f); A O’Loughlin, N O’Dea, Z Spillane (0-2 each); M Scanlon (0-1)

Scorers for Tipperary: C Devane (0-4, 3f); R Howard (0-2); C Hogan, N Walsh, J Grace, E McGrath (0-1 each) 

CLARE: D Murphy; C Grogan, C Hehir, C Kelly; A Keane, C Morey, S Daly; C Carmody, N O’Dea; L Daly, L McNamara, M Scanlon; E Kelly, Á O’Loughlin, Z Spillane.

Subs: G Hickey for Spillane (62), A Ryan for S. Daly (64), Daly for O’Dea (65) 

TIPPERARY: A Slattery; J Bourke, M Ryan, C Brennan; C Maher, C Ryan, E Loughman; G O’Brien, N Walsh; R Howard, J Grace, C McIntyre; C Hennessey, C Devane, C Hogan.

Subs: A McGrath for Brennan (HT), E McGrath for Grace (38), C McCarthy for C. Ryan (54), E Fryday for O’Brien (48), N Treacy for M. Ryan (55) 

Referee: Diarmuid Kirwan (Cork)

More in this section

TG4 Ladies Football Championship Launch 2022 Dublin manager Bohan presses the case for open draw 
Ryan Houlihan with Ross McGarry and Brian Howard 27/2/2022 Kildare's confidence is growing louder and well justified, insists Rock
TG4 Ladies Football Championship Launch 2022 TG4 confirms five-year extension of Ladies Football sponsorship
<p>Seán Kelly of Galway in action against Pearce Dolan and Cillian McGloin of Leitrim in the lead up to his side's third goal during the Connacht GAA Football Senior Championship Semi-Final match. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile</p>

Galway's Seán Kelly: we parked Mayo win immediately

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices