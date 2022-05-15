Championship Talking Points: Hoggy's record high, Lee's Limerick, Kildare progress and united Derry

Patrick Horgan seals his place amongst hurling’s greats

Having just posted a wide, Patrick Horgan was called ashore in the 40th minute, a substitution he clearly didn’t expect going by his body language. Not that he was upset but the call seemed to surprise him. It was not the ideal finish to mark the afternoon he edged ahead of Joe Canning on the all-time championship scoring charts with 22-505 (571 points) but at least it coincided with a win - which keeps his dream of a first All-Ireland title alive. When Canning succeeded Henry Shefflin as number one last year, he did so in his final championship game as Galway lost to Waterford, the decisive point coming in the 65th minute as the game was going away from the Tribesmen. Horgan, needing only a point to take top spot, got the job done in the fourth minute when he converted the first of three first-half frees, four in total. Taking him off as he did, Kieran Kingston also allowed the small Cork support, who clearly knew what had been achieved, the opportunity to applaud their man. Afterwards, Horgan spent time with his wife Ashley and their baby boy Jack, decked in a Cork jersey. It will be one to tell him about as his dad made hurling history.

Hard work begins in earnest now for Lee's Limerick

Limerick football manager Billy Lee made a salient point after their Munster quarter-final win over Clare that there is no point rocking up to a Munster final if you are not in a position to be competitive. Limerick secured passage to said provincial decider on Saturday but the accompanying body of evidence places a large question mark over how long they will be able to live with Kerry in Killarney on May 28. Limerick’s conditioning and fitness was again on display in Thurles, a feature of this team’s progression that has rightly been lauded in recent weeks. That's not where they will be shy in a fortnight. But given it took Limerick three quarters of an hour to grind and breakdown Tipperary’s defensive structure, it does not augur well for their prospects of unlocking the green and gold rearguard with any degree of frequency. Should Limerick come off second best in the provincial decider, they still have a last 12 qualifier to play for. The performance they put in in Killarney will have a significant impact on the collective morale heading into the All-Ireland series. What’s needed will have to be oceans apart from what they served up in Semple Stadium.

Eoghan Cormican

Derry United showing what can be achieved

Last week, there was a bit of talk about how Rory Gallagher has united the Derry panel in a way that this generation has not been before.

During the week, the BBC NI cameras went around the primary schools that were having ‘Derry days’ with children all kitted out in the colours. Word from the county is that there is not a jersey left between the ages of 4 to 13.

Derry manager Rory Gallagher near the end of the Ulster SFC sem-final at the Athletic Grounds in Armagh.

Which shows the galvanising effect of winning games of football. Derry spent the last decade winning only one of them in the Ulster Championship, which coincided with a slide to Division Four. In the meantime, club rivalries were used as an excuse for the county teams’ disappointing run of defeats.One thing Rory Gallagher guarantees is winning more Ulster games than losing, and Derry now are looking like a county with a united front for the first time in many years.

Could an ‘inside’ manager have brought this kind of change? It is difficult to imagine who was up for the job that Gallagher got, who might have had the same impact. Which all goes to show just how few coaches there are who can capably manage at this level.

Declan Bogue

It’ll be all white on the night

Regardless of what happens for Kildare on Saturday week in the Leinster SFC final, it's already been a historic year for the county. All three of Kildare's flagship football teams - the minors, U-20s and seniors - reached their respective provincial finals in 2022, a first for the county. Unsurprisingly, all three teams found Dublin waiting for them. The minors and the seniors still have to play the Sky Blues in their finals though the Kildare U-20s beat their neighbours and made it to the All-Ireland decider which they lost on Saturday to Tyrone. "It's hugely important that everyone who is invested in Kildare football realises the impact and the influence they can have on it," said Kildare senior manager Glenn Ryan of the rare hat-trick of Leinster final appearances. "Whether that's U-14 development squads, through to minors, U20s, ultimately all those coaches and managers who are over those teams, their mission should be, and is, to get fellas graduating to play for Kildare with an attitude and in a manner which we're all happy with. There's a lot of work being put in on the football side and there's a huge amount being put in on players who really want to play for Kildare and want to improve and want to put a good image on that white jersey. That's important. If those things lead to teams qualifying for Leinster finals, well, it's a bonus."

Paul Keane

The rise of Tralee

Game of the weekend might have come in Tralee where many present at the McDonagh Cup classic between Kerry and Offaly described it as “game of the year”, never mind the weekend.

Kerry manager Stephen Molumphy was understandably proud of his players despite the heart-breaking one-point defeat to Offaly (4-23 to 2-28) which has probably put paid to the Kingdom’s chances of securing a spot in the Joe McDonagh Cup Final.

Coming on the back of another so near and yet so far story in the National League against Westmeath, when a spirited three-point defeat with 14 men for most of the game, prevented Kerry from potentially being promoted to Division 1B, it’s a tough way for the Waterford man to finish his debut season at the helm.

However, Molumphy firmly believes that Kerry are moving in the right direction, and when the injured players return, and the clutch of promising U20s are pushed through, the Kingdom boss is adamant that the future is bright for hurling in the county.

In saying that, while Colin Walsh is an example of the talent being developed, Kerry don’t have a wide enough net of options to withstand the loss of so many experienced individuals, who weren’t part of the squad this year for various reasons. Getting some of those players back in the fold for 2023 will surely have to be considered.

John O’Dowd

Trumping the Tailteann Cup

In terms of tooting the Tailteann Cup horn, the GAA hasn’t been causing a racket by any means. Most of the attention in advance of Monday’s opening draw has been the mystified reaction by those unaware that the competition was being regionalised - essentially, everyone, it would seem. Perhaps things will get better once the secondary football competition is up and running. One hopes so. Given the previous false dawns of a football second tier, Croke Park can’t fail this latest incarnation.

Colm O'Connor

Signature of the times

It seems the Dublin hurlers could do nothing right at Parnell Park on Saturday evening.

The nonplussed reaction of some of the Sky Blues players after their 17-point Leinster SHC shellacking from Kilkenny piqued RTÉ Radio analyst John Mullane's anger as he looked on.

Mullane said he was 'a bit disgusted' that some of the players appeared to be 'laughing and joking with their friends' after the 17-point capitulation and were 'getting pats on the back'.

"I saw one Dublin player here and he was holding the phone up for the selfie," claimed Mullane. "They're after being beaten by 17 points! Get in off the field, get in the shower. Don't be laughing and joking out on the field. And get ready for Galway next weekend. I think it's pathetic. Honest to God, I think it's pathetic."

Former Dublin manager Anthony Daly jumped to the defence of the underfire players.

"You're in a no-win position as a player - it's the last place they wanted to be," said Daly of the post-match scrum that the players were caught up in. "But it's courtesy, they're not looking for limelight. Those lads are just obliging families who came onto the field."

Paul Keane