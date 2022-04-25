Brian Lohan feared game start would suit Tipp

Clare boss Brian Lohan admitted yesterday he was concerned that Tipperary would show the benefits of a game in the Munster Championship.

Lohan’s side were in irresistible form in Thurles, but the former full-back said: “They (Tipperary) were up to the pace of Munster Championship, we were hoping they wouldn't get a jump on us and we'd be chasing the game. So it worked out in our favour.”

Now Clare have a week to their next game, against Cork in Thurles.

“A week turnaround, I don't mind the quick turnaround so long as everyone's in the same boat. You get your games and then you get your break, so it's the same for everyone.”

Lohan was happy with the spread of scorers on his side - and with Clare’s quiet build-up.

“It’s great, I wasn't aware of it, great that there are so many people that are getting on the scoreboard, but it's not all about getting on the scoreboard either.

“With so much going on - really good performances from Waterford and Limerick last week - I suppose there was a bit of focus on them and then a really big game last night in the Gaelic Grounds, so it's probably natural there wouldn't be a huge amount of focus on us.”

Lohan was particularly happy with his side’s work rate: “I suppose we had worked hard and we felt there was a good bit of spirit - (we) probably didn't see that in the league, if you're missing a couple of crucial guys, you don't really see the rewards and the supporters don't see the rewards for the work that you're doing.

“Glad for the boys that the work that they have been doing was rewarded, I’m happy enough with the work rate and the spirit.

“In the second half, you'd have to say that Tipp dominated that half-back line and we struggled to win any sort of ball for long periods of the second half, so obviously that's an area we have to work on.”

The Clare manager said he never felt at ease in the game, despite his side’s comfortable lead: “It didn't look comfortable from where I was looking, that's probably the way it is. I didn't think it was comfortable. Any time you win down here is great.”

He praised the returning Peter Duggan and Shane O'Donnell: “They’ve been excellent since they came back, they’ve worked really hard, both of them, and it’s great for themselves personally to get the rewards for the work that they're putting in”.

Clare not turn their focus to Cork, next week’s opponents.

“Look, Cork, everyone knows about the pace that's in their team. Really exceptional forwards and some really brilliant ball players all over the field so that's another challenge, but we haven't really thought about that yet.”