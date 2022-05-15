Brian Gavin: The pressure told on James Owens and Colm Lyons

Two tight, claustrophobic venues in the Munster championship yesterday and boy did the referees feel those supporters.

Those sell-out crowds in Cusack and Walsh Park sure put pressure on Colm Lyons and James Owens and unfortunately it was evident in their performances.

Before the critiques, I must stress how tough those games were to referee. I’ve mentioned it before but I would hate to be officiating hurling now. Trying to distinguish who is doing what in a mountain of bodies, if a swarm tackle is fair, is the man in possession overcarrying and is it he or the defender fouling. It’s nightmarish at times.

In saying all that, Lyons and Owens can’t be happy with their afternoon’s work. Colm should not have sent off Gearóid Hegarty. The first booking wasn’t close to being a yellow card. If a player doesn’t go back the required distance, it’s a free and that’s the end of that. With the second one, he went back slightly with the hurl but it wasn’t a clearcut yellow and Limerick have genuine reasons to be aggrieved by his sending off.

I mentioned last week that Limerick were lucky to finish the game against Tipperary with 15 men. Well, their fortune ran out in Ennis. I wrote that I would have sent off Aaron Gillane. Plenty of people disagreed with me, saying that there wasn’t intent but I maintain he knew what he was doing.

After Hegarty was sent off against Galway earlier this year, Dónal Óg Cusack highlighted the forward didn’t do himself any favours and I would have agreed with him. Limerick, not just Hegarty, are guilty of doing things they don’t need to. Play on the edge by all means but too much of it is unnecessary.

Credit to them, they salvaged a draw despite losing Hegarty but will they be as fortunate in a Munster final or in June and July when they should be featuring in Croke Park?

As James did in Waterford, Colm started poorly in Ennis and two obvious frees were ignored for David McInerney and Kyle Hayes. He was then trying to play catch-up, which never does a referee any good. For a couple of yellow card decisions for off-the-ball incidents, he was right and McInerney was correctly booked for a loose hurl across the helmet.

However, Seán Finn was clearly fouled and received no free before Clare got an equaliser. David Reidy had his shorts pulled by a Clare defender and there was no free in. John Conlon caught Declan Hannon with an elbow for the final score but it was a cynical act that deserved a card.

I highlighted this subject last week but it does appear Limerick are getting messages out to players and backroom team members around the field through their physio, who is miked up. The lack of a maor foirne is driving managements crazy and it will have to be addressed.

In Walsh Park, James opened with a few soft frees for Cork, which got the home support on his back. A Cork score that hit the post and went in was waved wide by an umpire. Kieran Kingston was booked close to the end of the game but was informed that he didn’t have to go to the stand having moved there for a few minutes. I wonder if anyone is passing on the message from Croke Park that a manager being booked doesn’t mean a whole lot and they can stay where they are.

Austin Gleeson’s first yellow card was justified but I’m not sure about the second one, which I would imagine Waterford will contest if they have to. Gleeson, like one or two more of the best players, was really targeted.

There were some good calls such as Robbie O’Flynn’s for a bad shoulder tackle and Rob Downey, who is always playing on the edge it seems. Shane Bennett was also issued with one late on for a trip on Cork goalkeeper Patrick Collins.

On Saturday, Thomas Walsh attempted to let the Dublin-Kilkenny game flow while dishing out necessary cards. Dublin felt they deserved a free before Martin Keoghan’s goal for Kilkenny but I thought the call was correct and Thomas provided great advantage for TJ Reid’s goal. Thomas can be happy with where he is going.