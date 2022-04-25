Brian Cody happy to have difficult choices to make

Leinster senior hurling championship, Round 2

Kilkenny 2-34 Laois 1-14

Two landslide Leinster SHC wins over outclassed and overwhelmed opposition in the bag but Henry Shefflin's Galway on the horizon next weekend; the Championship finally starts here for Kilkenny.

"Look, it's all systems go now and we knew it was going to be the case," acknowledged Kilkenny manager Brian Cody after watching his team run up a 23-point win over Laois, a week after hitting Westmeath for 5-23.

Talisman TJ Reid's 10-point haul, on his first start of 2022 owing to a groin injury, was about the chief highlight of Saturday's Nowlan Park rout.

Reid's Shamrocks clubmate Eoin Cody weighed in with 1-5 while another Ballyhale star, Adrian Mullen, locked down midfield beside James Maher and hit 0-6.

But a severely injury-hit Laois - they were without joint captain Podge Delaney, Ross King, Willie Dunphy, Stephen 'Picky' Maher, Ben Conroy, Mark Kavanagh and Diarmuid Conway, with none of them expected back for next weekend's home tie against Wexford - offered minimal resistance.

The real challenge for Cody will be in the coming days as he attempts to pick his team to face old ally Shefflin's Galway. Reid's return, along with that of Conor Browne after a hamstring problem, and the impact of subs Shane Walsh and goalscorer Tom Phelan, allied to the fact that he looked at 32 players throughout the National League, gives the manager lots to think about.

"It's a serious challenge, picking the team is not going to be easy, from a good point of view," said Cody. "There are a lot of options there. We're picking from a position of strength. We believe our panel is very, very strong. The 15 that may start from match to match may change, I've never been concerned about that, about getting a settled team.

"I'm more concerned about getting a settled attitude and a settled spirit and a settled workrate. If we get all that stuff right, regardless of the personnel that start on different days, I think we'll be competitive."

Still, a Kilkenny with Reid on board will always be considerably stronger than when the Ballyhale Shamrocks great is missing. He showed flickers of his genius on Saturday, sniping three points from play and converting seven frees.

"It was important that we got game time into him, to see how he's going," noted Cody. "It was very, very important that we did that and it's good to see that he's still going well."

Walter Walsh put Kilkenny 10 points clear after half an hour and when corner-forward Cody struck their opening goal shortly after, seizing on a long delivery from Paddy Deegan, the game was up.

It was tough on Laois given all the injuries they've encountered.

"I feel for the players," admitted boss Plunkett. "When a game goes like that and the score goes like that, it's difficult to pick different parts out of it. I'd probably say that for the first 15 minutes things were good and we were very competitive around the field but we just lost our way a little bit."

Laois, at least, have three home games remaining, beginning with Wexford on Sunday.

Paddy Purcell's 57th minute solo goal was a highlight but they also struck 10 second-half wides. Kilkenny actually struck 18 wides in total. Allied to the 36 scores they got and the couple of efforts that dropped short, and others that were saved, that's the bones of 60 scoring chances in 70-odd minutes.

"Look, we don't want to be shooting 18 wides, of course we don't, and some of those would certainly be wides you'd think should be scores," said manager Cody. "But that's what happened and the fact that we put up a very, very healthy score as well suggests how much ball we had. But, yeah, obviously in tight situations those wides could cost you."

Kilkenny scorers: TJ Reid (0-10, 7 frees); E Cody (1-5); A Mullen (0-6); T Phelan (1-1); W Walsh, P Walsh (0-4); J Donnelly, J Maher (0-2).

Laois scorers: P Purcell (1-2, 0-1 free); PJ Scully (0-4, 4 frees); C Dwyer (0-3): J Keyes, A Corby, C Byrne, R Mullaney, C McEvoy (0-1).

Kilkenny: E Murphy; H Lawlor, T Walsh; P Deegan; M Carey, C Browne, M Butler; J Maher, A Mullen; W Walsh, P Walsh, J Donnelly; B Ryan, TJ Reid, E Cody.

Subs: S Walsh for Ryan (h/t); T Phelan for Donnelly (46); R Reid for Deegan (49); C Delaney for Lawlor (56); D Corcoran for T Walsh (62).

Laois: E Rowland; S Downey, C McEvoy, D Hartnett; FC Fennell; J Kelly, L O'Connell, R Mullaney; P Purcell, A Corby; C Dwyer, M Dowling, J Walsh; J Keyes, PJ Scully.

Subs: C Byrne for Walsh (44); E Killeen for Corby (50); B McGinley for Dowling (57); J Maher for Scully (69); P Dunne for O'Connell (69).

Referee: L Gordon (Galway).