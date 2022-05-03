Brendan Cummins makes two changes to Tipp under 20's for Munster decider

Tipperary under 20 boss Brendan Cummins has named his starting 15 for their Munster hurling final against Limerick tomorrow night (Throw-in, 7.30pm).
The provincial decider will be played at the TUS Gaelic Grounds, following an agreement to toss for venue by the two camps.
Cummins has made two changes to the side that overcame Cork last week, one in the backs and one in the forward legion.
The first change sees Michael Corcoran replace Conor McKelvey in the half-back line, with the latter dropping to the bench.
Josh Keely replaces the injured Ed Connolly, who came off with an injury in the clash with Cork.
P Williams (Kilruane MacDonaghs); C Cadell (JK Brackens), C O’Dwyer (Cashel King Cormacs), L Shanahan (Upperchurch-Drombane); C Quinn (Cashel King Cormacs), J Armstrong (Thurles Sarsfields), M Corcoran (Silvermines); D Stakelum (Thurles Sarsfields), J Campion (Drom & Inch) J Keller (Nenagh Éire Óg), P McGarry (St Mary’s), E Ryan (Borris-Ileigh) K Shelly (Moycarkey-Borris), J Leamy (Golden-Kilfeacle), P Creedon (Thurles Sarsfields).
Subs: J O’Dwyer (Clonoulty-Rossmore), T Cahill (Drom-Inch), C Fogarty (Lorrha-Dorrha), S Kenneally (Moneygall), C McCormack (Loughmore-Castleiney), C McKelvey (Silvermines), J Morris (St Mary’s), C O’Brien (CJ Kickhams Mullinahone), C Ryan (Borrisokane).