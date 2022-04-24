Blackrock made it four from four in Cork SHL after defeating Killeagh

Blackrock made it four wins from four in Division 1A of the Red FM Cork SHL after they defeated Killeagh on Sunday morning. The expert free taking of Michael O’Halloran had the Rockies leading comfortably by 0-12 to 0-6 at the break with John Cashman impressing at centre back. O’Halloran goaled on the resumption as the city side recorded a comfortable 1-20 to 0-12 win.

Douglas continue to edge their neighbours for top spot based on scoring difference after they dismissed the challenge of Bishopstown on Friday evening as Andy O’Connell and Brian Turnbull got the goals in a 2-20 to 0-12 win.

Hot on the southsiders’ tails are Fr O’Neill’s after they had an impressive 3-17 to 0-17 victory over reigning county champions, Midleton, on Saturday night. Billy Dunne hit the net twice for the winners and Deccie Dalton, who also scored 0-9, raised the other green flag while young Paudie O’Sullivan impressed between the sticks.

Elsewhere in the group, Netownshandrum had a comfortable 2-26 to 0-13 win over Newcestown on Sunday with the goals coming from Jamie Coughlan and Pods Noonan while Mattie Ryan hit 0-5 from midfield.

Meanwhile in Division 1B, Kanturk maintained their unbeaten record to remain in one of the semi-final spots after they played out an entertaining 0-20 to 1-17 draw with Charleville. Cillian Cagney had Charleville’s goal and Jack Doyle hit 0-7 while for Kanturk, Lorcán McLoughlin hit 0-5 and Lorcan O’Neill and Ryan Walsh both scored 0-3.

Sarsfields top the division on score difference after they got the better of their neighbours from Erin’s Own. Shane O’Regan continued his impressive start to life in blue, black and white as he hit 0-5 while Aaron Myers scored 0-9 and James Sweeney notched 0-3 to make it three wins in-a-row for the Riverstown side.

Glen Rovers moved into fourth place as a result of their impressive 6-18 to 1-17 win over Bride Rovers in the Glen on Friday evening. Veteran Dean Brosnan hit the net twice for the Glen, Evan Murphy buried a penalty while Dave Dooling, Nathan Goulding and Glenn Kennefick also raised green flags.

Elsewhere 0-9 from former Cork minor star, William Buckley, and two goals from Conor McCrickard proved key for St Finbarr’s as they defeated Carrigtwohill by 2-22 to 0-13 while two goals from Brian Corry and another from Matthew Higgins helped Ballymartle to a 3-12 to 0-14 win over Mallow.