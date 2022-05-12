Banner's Galvin set to miss Limerick clash as ban is upheld

Clare forward Ian Galvin is set to miss Sunday’s Munster SHC Round 4 game against Limerick in Cusack Park after the Central Hearings Committee (CHC) upheld his one-match ban.

The Clonlara man was dismissed by Paud O’Dwyer for a second-half incident involving Cork defender Sean O’Donoghue in the counties’ Round 2 clash in Thurles.