Armagh to face Tyrone, while Cork host Louth in All-Ireland SFC Qualifiers

Armagh versus Tyrone is the pick of the All-Ireland SFC first round qualifiers as Cork have been drawn to face Louth at home on Saturday or Sunday week.
The Armagh-Tyrone game is one of two all Division 1 games, while Mayo are due to host Monaghan in Castlebar on June 4 or 5.
The resurfaced Páírc Uí Chaoimh could be available for Cork’s fixture but a return to Páirc Uí Rinn appears more likely for the visit of Mickey Harte’s side, who were promoted from Division 3 this year.
Although Meath have a decent record against Clare in the league, Colm Collins will be quietly confident that the Banner can progress as the Royal County lick their wounds following a comprehensive defeat to Dublin in their Leinster semi-final.
Five players were sent off in the league meeting between Armagh and Tyrone in the Athletic Grounds back in early February and the pair will return to the Armagh city venue, most likely on Saturday week.
The winners of the four games will be drawn against the four provincial winners in the second and final round of the qualifiers on June 11 or 12.
All-Ireland SFC Round One – to be played June 4/5 (first team home advantage): Mayo v Monaghan, Clare v Meath, Cork v Louth, Armagh v Tyrone.