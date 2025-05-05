Gaffney and Graham on the double as Dublin U20s catch champions Offaly 

Ollie Gaffney and Callum Graham struck a brace of goals apiece as Dublin dumped out Leinster and All-Ireland U-20 HC holders Offaly.

The Dubs lost both of their Tier 1 group games but have bounced back impressively to secure a May 14 Leinster semi-final clash with Galway.

They took out Antrim at the preliminary quarter-final stage and overcame a slow start in neutral Newbridge before coming good in a storming second-half against Offaly.

In what was a repeat of last year's final, Offaly led by 0-8 to 0-3 approaching half-time, thanks in part to six points from free-taker Adam Screeney.

But Graham's first goal for Dublin two minutes before the interval gave them a vital lifeline and inspired their best form.

Dublin now trailed by just 1-3 to 0-9 at half-time and were back on level terms shortly after the restart when Gaffney capitalised on a free taken short with a clever goal.

Graham collected the sliotar and spun away from his man with a burst of pace for his second and Dublin's third goal in the 38th minute, 3-4 to 0-11.

Offaly offered little in response with David Lucey marshalling the Dublin defence and helping to hold Screeney scoreless from play.

Rising senior star Screeney is just back from a troublesome groin injury and did register eight points in all from frees.

Fellow Offaly senior Dan Ravenhill drilled four points also but they needed a goal and it never arrived.

Dublin seniors Conal O Riain and Brendan Kenny both came strongly into the game while three points in a row from Gaffney, Kenny and free-taker Daniel O'Kelly left six in it.

Gaffney capitalised on a long delivery in the 57th minute to hit Dublin's fourth goal, turning a three-point half-time deficit into a seven-point win.

Meanwhile, Laois scored a 1-24 to 1-18 win over Wexford to set up a May 14 semi-final against Kilkenny.

Ben Deegan's 10-point haul, nine of which came from placed balls, was crucial as the side that finished bottom of their Tier 1 group scored a landmark win.

Wexford must have fancied their chances after opening a 0-6 to 0-3 lead initially but Laois were quickly back on level terms at 0-6 apiece before pulling decisively clear.

Laois reeled off seven points in a row in the second quarter of the game, thanks in part to four Deegan points and two from Ruardhri Kavanagh, to open up a 0-14 to 0-7 lead.

But three Simon Roche points and a Conor Fanning goal amounted to a strong Wexford response before half-time and Laois led by just 0-15 to 1-11 at the break.

Wexford would have the significant wind behind them in the second-half.

But they couldn't use it to their advantage and only added seven second-half points with just two of those coming from play.

Laois netted through Justin Duggan, a low shot that fortunately found the net, to move five clear in the 35th minute and never looked back.

Ben and Ross Deegan continued to pick off the points, along with Eoghan Cuddy and Duggan, to score a memorable win.