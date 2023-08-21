For Mallow, 'nothing sweeter' than a last-minute winner

Cork Premier SFC: Mallow 0-10 Douglas 0-9

With a handful of returning J1 students on board, Mallow have checked into the championship right on time.

It was Douglas who inflicted the last-gasp winner on St Michael’s last time out but on Saturday, they felt the sting of a late defeat that leaves their progression from the group now in serious jeopardy.

Some factors made the winner even sweeter for the Avondhu side. The timing, deep in the 64th minute, the turnaround it completed from the 18-point destruction by St Finbarr’s, the fact it catapulted them from fourth into second, and the unlikely source it came from.

In Mallow’s full-court press, it was corner-back Paul Lyons, who had spent the best part of his day tagging Conor Russell, that got on the end of Aidan Bolster’s pass and displayed nerves of steel to convert. Manager Declan O’Connell always believed in his number two’s seldom-seen shooting ability.

“To be able to manage that real pressure moment, he’s an absolutely super player for us. He adds a huge amount to the group so to have him kick the winner was extra special for us. There’s nothing sweeter (than a last-minute winner), is there? It’s just a testament to the lads. They’ve had a lot of adversity over the last couple of weeks and it’s a testament to the spirit they showed.”

Bolster, one of four players back from their travels in America, was just a minute into his senior debut when he laid on the winner.

There were other returning heroes. Jack Dillon slotted a key free when Mallow had gone 17 first-half minutes without a score. Seán McDonnell came on for Seán Hayes, who was taken to hospital to have an arm injury assessed. His talent for securing possession close to goal flipped the momentum in the opening moments of the second half.

“We’ve placed a huge emphasis on connection this year,” said O’Connell. “Even when guys were away, we spent an awful lot of time building connection, making sure we stayed connected, lots of programmes, lots of WhatsApp activity. It never felt like they were disbanded from the group so they slotted back in seamlessly and it was brilliant to see their contribution. But I’ll just come back to the spirit of the group; they’re never beaten.”

Their bench impact was monumental. Fellow substitutes Mark Kelleher and Mark Tobin kicked the two points to bring Mallow level in the first minute of stoppage time.

Having been overwhelmed by the Barrs, Mallow spent the past three weeks focusing on how to play on their terms. That they did in a second half where they outfought and outscored Douglas by 0-7 to 0-3.

For the losers, this was a most chastening of defeats. With St Finbarr’s up next, they go into the final round at severe risk of a third group-stage elimination in the four years since the new system was introduced.

They kicked five points in a row to lead 0-6 0-3 at the break and when McDonnell brought Mallow back level after the break, it was the cool decision-making of Conor Kingston that helped Douglas restore their lead.

But with Russell subbed off, they missed two kickable frees to insulate their advantage. Douglas led into stoppage time but couldn’t stop the Mallow surge.

“It’s great to get that bit of momentum but we’ve always said that our target was to push further than we did (when reaching a quarter-final) last year,” said O’Connell. “It’s nice to have your destiny in your own hands but at the same time, it’ll be down to us focusing on our own performance against Michael’s.”

Scorers for Mallow: R Harkin (0-2, 1 mark); P Lyons, D Moynihan, J Dillon (free), K O’Sullivan, M Tobin, J Browne, M Kelleher, S McDonnell (0-1 each).

Scorers for Douglas: C Russell (2 frees), B Hartnett (0-2 each); S Powter, S Wilson, A O’Hare, A Cantwell, A Sheehy (0-1 each).

MALLOW: K Doyle; P Lyons, B Myers, S Copps; S O’Callaghan, S Merritt, M Taylor; E Staunton, D Moynihan; J Dillon, R Harkin (capt), K O’Sullivan; K Sheehan, S Hayes, J Browne.

Subs: S McDonnell for Hayes (30+1, inj), M Kelleher for Sheehan (41), M Tobin for Browne (49), P Hennessy for Dillon (53), A Bolster for Myers (60+2).

DOUGLAS: E O’Brien; N Lynch, C Kenny, K Hayes Curtin; S Powter, K Flahive, S Wilson; C Kingston, K Shanahan; Darragh Kelly (capt), B Hartnett, B Lynch; A O’Hare, A Cantwell, C Russell.

Subs: S Kingston for Kelly (h-t), D Warde for Powter (37-44, blood), A Sheehy for Russell (41), B Powter for B Lynch (49), D Warde for O’Hare (54), David Kelly for N Lynch (60+3).

Referee: R Whelan (Aghada).