Egan's side ready for stern test against Barrs

The return to top-tier football took St Michael’s a little acclimatisation at first. Now, the heat will crank up one more notch with another city derby.

This time, they face St Finbarr’s and must do so minus a few more of their senior A champions.

In their opener against Douglas, the Dazzlers lined up without five of their starting 15 that secured promotion last year. They have a few more dual stars to add to that injury list.

Blackrock’s hurling victory over Bishopstown last weekend carried some cost as Daniel Meaney (hamstring) has been ruled out for two-to-three weeks and Mark O’Keeffe (concussion) won’t feature. Sharp-shooter Tadhg Deasy is also a doubt for the clash at Páirc Uí Rinn tonight (7.30pm).

Already this year, they have been shorn of half their county-winning defence in joint-captain Tom Lenihan (travel), Peter Cunningham (knee), and Dylan Corkery (broken leg), while attacker Dan Lenihan (tendon) is also missing.

They still gave Douglas an almighty scare with a late comeback falling a point short, despite surrendering a 1-3 to no-score head start.

“It definitely didn't surprise us but it took us 15 minutes to get to grips with the speed of premier senior level,” says manager Dave Egan.

“We knew it was coming. We probably didn't realise how intense it was going to be but in fairness to our lads, after the 15-minute mark, they got to grips with it.

“Hopefully, we can bring that 45-minute period where we got to grips with it to the Barrs match.”

It was a rare headed goal from Andrew Murphy which brought them level with Douglas late on. Egan confirmed with a chuckle that the days of practicing heads and volleys in training are long gone. Instead, the goal and fightback say something more of his young team’s character and adaptability.

“It just goes to show you, lads deal with issues as they see them on the field. It's great to see that he's able to use his initiative and if you actually look at it back, it was probably the quickest thing he could do with his body shape at the time.

“He took it well, in fairness to the kid.”

St Finbarr’s will provide an even sterner test.

“They’re a big, physical, athletic team, love to move the ball with pace. Mark (O’Keeffe) would have been in our plans for this game because the Barrs are big men and he's a big man as well. We could've utilised his power but look, that's sports. One out, one in.

“I read in the Examiner their manager gave an interview and what they really pride themselves on is turning over ball. And what they're really good at is turning over ball but breaking with numbers and at pace.

“That's what we're expecting Friday night. Hopefully, we can have a little bit more value on the ball. That's the message we've been giving our lads, to not be giving it away cheaply.

“We’ve to take that belief and bring it in. It’s not a do-or-die game depending on other results but if you want to keep it within your own control, realistically you have to be getting two wins out of the next two games. Simple as.”