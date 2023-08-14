O'Callaghan's green flag gave Éire Óg the oxygen required 

Éire Óg 2-19 Carrigaline 3-14

Last year, Éire Óg’s season in the Co-op Superstores Cork PIHC ended in victory in the relegation playoff but on Sunday in Brinny they proved that they will have no such worries this year, as they again came from behind to defeat a Brian Kelleher-inspired Carrigaline to go top of Group B.

An eight-minute hat-trick from Kelleher, in which he twice combined with Kevin O’Reilly, in the first half had rocked an Éire Óg side who had looked the sharper outfit until that point. Their selector, Paul Coakley, knew they were in trouble as they trailed by 3-7 to 0-9.

“We were under an awful lot of pressure in the first half, conceded three goals. Brian Kelleher was outstanding, in fairness to him, we found it hard to deal with him.

"But I think the goal we got before halftime gave us a small bit of oxygen going into half time and I felt we dealt with things a lot better in the second half.”

That goal came from Cork football star Colm O’Callaghan when he won the break from a long free from Dylan Desmond before cracking it past Robert Foster.

From there, they slowly chipped away at Carrig’s lead with Eoin O’Shea unerring from frees and the impressive Joe Cooper a real danger after being switched to the edge of the square.

It was 3-9 to 1-14 going into the final quarter before the Ovens’ side second goal from Cooper gave them the momentum they needed to push on to victory.

They also tightened up at the back and Coakley was delighted with the way they re-grouped.

“I think our second-half performance in general was good and brought us back into the game. It was a superb team performance, but Joe got a great goal.

"Everyone gelled in the second half, we came out and gave it everything, worked as hard as we could and thankfully we got the result in the end.”

Cooper’s goal put them two clear, but the sides would be level three times in the final ten minutes before Éire Óg hit three of the last five points of the game through O’Shea (2) and Cooper.

They will now face Ballymartle in their final game with one foot in the knockout stages while Carrigaline have one last shot at redemption against Valley Rovers.

Scorers for Éire Óg: E O’Shea (0-9, 0-8 frees), J Cooper (1-4), C O’Callaghan (1-2), K Hallissey (0-2), D Kirwan and J Sheehan (0-1 each).

Scorers for Carrigaline: B Kelleher (3-8, 0-5 frees), E Desmond and D Greene (0-2 each), D Drake and F O’Connel (0-1 each).

ÉIRE ÓG: D Desmond; D Dineen, John Kelleher, M Brady; J Mullins, C McGoldrick, Jerome Kelleher; D McCarthy, K Hallissey; C O’Callaghan, J Cooper, J Sheehan; D Kirwan, O O’Shea, E O’Shea.

Subs: B Hurley for Jerome Kelleher (38), D Casey for Kirwan (53).

CARRIGALINE: R Foster; N Coleman, S Williamson, Kieran Kavanagh; R O’Shea, R McCarthy, N O’Keeffe; R Kelleher, J McCarthy; Kevin Kavanagh, D Drake, E Desmond; B Kelleher, K O’Reilly, D Greene.

Subs: F O’Connell and D King for R Kelleher and O’Keeffe (both 46).

Referee: Patrick O’Mahony (Kilbrittan).