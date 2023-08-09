Bohan believes Kerry game in Parnell Park was season turner

Days after being accused of putting pressure on All-Ireland final opponents Kerry, Dublin boss Mick Bohan has said he always felt the Kingdom were 'the best team in the competition'.

Dublin are actually final favourites, and considerably so, though speaking at the national press day for Sunday's TG4 decider, Bohan said that just getting to the final represents progress for his team.

He said that having strongly considered quitting after last year's Championship, he initially felt that his new look team had no chance of reaching this year's final.

"From the start of the year, I would have said Kerry are the best team in the competition," said Bohan. "If we weren't up against them, I'd be wishing them well. But we are up against them, so that changes everything."

Earlier in the week, Kerry joint manager Declan Quill felt compelled to insist that 'we're not a dirty team' following a highly physical encounter with Dublin in the group stage of the Championship in June. Kerry won that game by two points.

Speaking at Kerry's local All-Ireland final media night, Quill is quoted as stating that as soon as Bohan realised it would be a Dublin-Kerry rematch in the final, "Mick was like, 'Okay, let's put the pressure on Kerry here and let's call them bullies and let's get into the referee's head'."

At yesterday's Croke Park event, Bohan referenced that Parnell Park encounter though in a different context, claiming that it was actually a turning point in Dublin's campaign despite losing to Kerry.

Asked when he started to think that an All-Ireland might be possible this year with his new look group, Bohan said: "I think probably the Kerry game at Parnell Park, where we felt if we could get a couple of things right then we could be a lot more competitive than we were. That probably was the day...we went seven points down and showed huge character to come back into it.

"On another day, a couple of things could have gone our way that might have changed it. But yeah, that was the day where we actually felt that, you know...because we had got an absolute trimming from Kerry in Tralee (in the league) and from Galway in Tuam. So we'd had some really tough games throughout the course of the year but that day against Kerry we showed superb character."

Now in his seventh season managing Dublin, Bohan said he was so close to leaving after last year's shock quarter-final loss to Donegal.

"I'd say driving away from that game, I was gone," he said. "Definitely. But sport is funny. I can't even tell you at this point in time what turned it around. I do know as a management team that we felt we let ourselves down that day. And I don't know whether it was still the ghost of the previous year. We certainly had Meath in the wing mirror."

Despite eventually agreeing to stay on, Bohan wasn't initially won over by Dublin's 2023 prospects.

"I would have said to you at the start of the year that our whole modus operandi was to make this thing competitive again," he said. "If you'd asked me last November or December were we going to be in this position, I'd have said, no. It was just too much all in one go. So that in itself, being here, is an achievement. But I'm long enough around in knowing that the real achievement in getting to these days is making sure you perform."

A mixture of injuries and departures weakened Bohan's hand though the mid-season return of veteran former captain Sinead Aherne steadied the ship. Bohan namechecked the impact of defenders Niamh Crowley and Niamh Donlon too.

"We've been terribly lucky over the years that we've had some fantastic leaders but that secondary group, the Carla Rowes, the Leah Caffreys, Jennifer Dunne, they were never put in this position before and there was no other way out, they'd have to either face it down and become leaders and take this thing by the scruff of the neck or fall," said Bohan. "They've been tremendous in standing up and taking ownership of that."