Cork PSFC: Castlehaven and Carbery Rangers play out entertaining draw

Cork Premier SFC Group A

Castlehaven 0-11 Carbery Rangers 0-11

A draw was a fair reflection of an exciting Bon Secours Cork Premier SFC Group A west Cork derby between Castlehaven and Carbery Rangers in Clonakilty on Friday evening.

In a repeat of their 2021 Cork Premier SFC group clash, won by Castlehaven, the two west Cork heavyweights produced an engaging affair that could have gone either way.

“I’ll have to watch the video back again but we were very poor in the first half and didn’t get into the game at all,” Castlehaven manager James McCarthy admitted.

“We have a lot of work done but a lot of fellas are half-injured and others only coming back to us.

“That team (tonight) hadn’t trained together. I thought we played a way better in the second half and controlled the game, but only in stages.”

McCarthy’s opposing manager was disappointed not to have picked up the victory but pleased with his team’s overall display.

“We are slightly disappointed we didn’t get the win,” Carbery Rangers manager Seamus Hayes commented.

“Again, if you told me before the game that we would get a draw here and be so competitive I’d have been delighted. I’m very happy with our team performance.

“There was a gale wind blowing in the first half which dictated tactics. We came out to play more football in the second half and it was definitely more expansive. I think Castlehaven were the same and, look, there was a lot at stake.”

Both sides were content to get numbers behind the ball and retain possession until an opening materialised. Unfortunately, diligent defending and multiple turnovers meant openings were few and far between.

That made for a disappointing first half spectacle with the Haven leading 0-5 to 0-4 at the break despite kicking seven wides.

Their opponents managed one point from open play during that timeframe via the lively Darragh Hayes. Hayes added a mark to goalkeeper Paul Shanahan’s converted 45’ and free.

Two terrific Jack Cahalane points (before retiring injured) plus Mark Collins (free), Jamie O’Driscoll and Conor Cahalane efforts represented the Haven’s first half total.

Thankfully, a much improved second half saw both teams throw caution to the wind.

A flurry of scores arrived as Sean Browne, Conor Cahalane (free) and Mark Collins (free) took Castlehaven’s tally to 0-8. Carbery Rangers matched that total thanks to Ciarán Santry, John O’Rourke (free) and two Darragh Hayes points, the second tipped over the crossbar by Darragh Cahalane.

Cathal Maguire and Darragh Cahalane frees edged the Haven 0-11 to 0-9 ahead.

Then, Mark Collins (black) and Ronan Walsh (red, two yellows) reduced the leaders to 13 players for the closing minutes. Carbery Rangers capitalised with Paul Shanahan (45’) and John O’Rourke tapping over a free to make it 0-11 apiece.

So, a draw but an exciting start to a championship in which both protagonists are expected to reach the business end.

Scorers for Castlehaven: M Collins 0-3 (0-3 frees), C Cahalane and J Cahalane 0-2 each, J O’Driscoll, S Browne, C Maguire and D Cahalane (0-1 free) 0-1 each.

Scorers for Carbery Rangers: D Hayes 0-4 (0-1 mark), J O’Rourke (0-3 frees), P Shanahan (0-2 45’s, 0-1 free) 0-3 each, C Santry 0-1.

CASTLEHAVEN: D Cahalane; J O’Regan, R Maguire, R Walsh; T O’Mahony, D Cahalane, C O’Sullivan; C Cahalane, Mark Collins (captain); A Whelton, C Maguire, S Browne; J O’Driscoll, J Cahalane, M Hurley.

Subs: R Minihane for J Cahalane (31, inj), J O’Neill for C Cahalane (57).

CARBERY RANGERS: P Shanahan; K Scannell, J Keane, C Daly; B Hodnett, B Kerr, N Keane; B Shanahan, J Fitzpatrick; J O’Rourke, D Hayes, J O’Riordan; P O’Rourke, J Hodnett, C Santry.

Subs: A Jennings for N Keane (ht), D O’Dwyer for J Kevane (53), J Hayes for J Hodnett (54), P Hodnett for D Hayes (54), P Hodnett for A Jennings (55, inj).

Referee: Alan Long (Argideen Rangers).