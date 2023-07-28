Nemo stroll to victory as Ballincollig fail to fire

Cork Premier SFC

Nemo Rangers 2-11 Ballincollig 0-6

A facile opening night win for Cork football champions Nemo Rangers, as Ballincollig failed to fire at Pairc Ui Rinn.

If the eleven-point defeat wasn't bad enough for Podside O'Mahony's men, the performance - patchy and error-strewn - will frustrate his players even more.

As early as the fourth minute a defensive turnover gave Nemo's Paul Kerrigan the time and opportunity to find an unmarked Mark Cronin inside the cover for the opening goal of the game.

Nemo were hardly blazing a trail either but their sloppy bits were limited and Mark Cronin was making good use of tidy parcels of space up front. He pointed an 11th minute free to cancel Cian Dorgan’s placed ball for Ballincollig – the latter’s only score in the opening 27 minutes of the game.

Though Liam O’Connell looked lively in possession, Ballincollig’s momentum was constantly stalled by poor execution on the ball.

Barry O’Driscoll, Conor Horgan and Oran McElligott added Nemo points to give them a 1-5 to 0-2 half time lead.

Three Ballincollig changes at the break indicated the urgency of their plight but it still took them time to build up a second half head of steam. Cian Dorgan added to his first half brace with three more points, two of them fine efforts, and by the 29th minute Ballincollig had the deficit back to a manageable four points (1-7 to 0-6).

Sean Kiely had a 56th minute goal effort turned around the post by Micheal A Martin, but the soundness of Nemo’s defence was not scrutinised here to any significant degree.

Veterans Paul Kerrigan and Barry O’Driscoll might be less mobile these days but they posted a healthy five-point haul between them on the night – Kerrigan’s long range point the highlight.

Ballincollig’s night finished on a note of farce, a pass back to the keeper that Jack Gibbons couldn’t touch by rule was gleefully finished to the net by Alan O’Donovan. It could have got worse – Mark Cronin hit the underside of the crossbar in injury time.

Scorers for Nemo Rangers: M Cronin (1-3, 1 free), A O’Donovan (1-1), B O’Driscoll (0-3), P Kerrigan (0-2, 1 free), C Horgan, O McElligott (0-1 each).

Scorers for Ballincollig: C Dorgan (0-5, 2 frees), S Kiely (0-1).

NEMO RANGERS: M A Martin; K Histon, B Murphy, K O’Donovan; C Molloy, K Fulignati, S Cronin; B Cripps, A O’Donovan; C Horgan, P Kerrigan, G Sayers; M Cronin, B O’Driscoll, O McElligott.

BALLINCOLLIG: J Gibbons; C Moore, N Gavin, E Cooke; C Kiely, J O’Connor, M Oldham; S Dore, S Kiely; P O’Neill, L O’Connell, D O’Mahony; D Dorgan, C Dorgan, D Murphy.

Subs for Ballincollig: F Down for Galvin (inj, 2), S O’Neill for D Dorgan (HT); H Ahearne for Cooke (HT), Rob Noonan for Murphy (HT)

Referee: C Lane (Banteer/Lyre).