'As satisfying as anything I was ever involved with' - O'Rourke savours Tailteann win

Colm O’Rourke won a pair of Celtic Crosses as a player. There were five Leinster titles and three league crowns. Two Meath championships with the club in the early 90s. If success came to him late then he did his level best to make up for lost time.

Nobody in Meath, least of all himself, had the Tailteann Cup in mind when the season was clearing its throat but the capture of the summer’s secondary competition was greeted with no little delight by a Royals boss signing off on his first season.

“Ah it's as satisfying as anything I was ever involved with. I suppose your memory dims with age of great things I suppose, nothing replaces the All-Irelands that I won with Meath in the 80s and championships won with Skyrne but this is a huge day for us," he said.

"I couldn't be happier on a personal level but I couldn't be happier for the hard work that our players have put in and I'm delighted that they have got a reward. They have just been fantastic since the start of the year. I couldn't commend them highly enough and I've said that all along.”

Meath struggled to find their feet against Down in Saturday’s decider but a fluke goal scored by midfielder Ronan Jones settled them and, while Down failed to make the most of some good goal opportunities, the Leinster side improved as the game went on.

A 2-13 to 0-14 scoreline was given some unwarranted sheen by an injury-time goal on the break at a time when Down were laying all their chips on the table at the far end but this was still an impressive game to close out.

Meath only barely kept their heads above water in Division Two of the league and a loss to Offaly in their Leinster opener left them with seven games without a win. The progress since then has been obvious, even if it has come against weaker opposition.

Down are a Division Three side but one that is clearly going the right direction and O’Rourke was in full agreement when it was suggested that their second-half effort at Croke Park was their best patch of the entire season.

“Oh there's no doubt about it," he added. "Since we took over it was the best second-half performance but, again, we felt that that was in them. Our fitness levels were very good and we knew that we'd last out the game. We also knew that we probably had a few subs that would make a difference whenever they came on and it turned out like that.

“I thought maybe we shouldn't have had to rely on the last score, that maybe we could have settled the nerves a little bit earlier, but Down had a few good chances of goals as well and there wasn't much in it. It was a bit like (their earlier meeting in) Parnell Park in a lot of ways, like Waterloo. As Wellington says, it was a close run thing.”