O'Rourke proposes new rule amid notion football is 'horrible to watch' 

Meath manager Colm O'Rourke reckons that a lot of football games now are 'horrible to watch' and has proposed a rule change to improve the situation.

O'Rourke has guided Meath to Saturday's Tailteann Cup final against Down with his young and new-look Royals team keen to play a direct brand of football with plenty of long deliveries to the attack.

The two-time All-Ireland winner said he isn't too proud to say that 'we should copy Dublin and Kerry and basically do it the same way as they play, I don't see why not, they are the two most successful teams'.

O'Rourke pointed to the positive football displayed by both teams in their recent All-Ireland quarter-final wins and proposed a rule change that would force all teams to be more attacking.

"A lot of the games are horrible to watch," said O'Rourke of modern football. "I watch a lot of games and spent the Saturday and Sunday in Croke Park at the All-Ireland quarter-finals. I think a rule something like you cannot play the ball back across midfield (into your own half) would be valuable. Limiting the amount of hand-passing would be another thing.

"But if you don't combine that with having to play the ball forward then people will just kick the ball back on the third pass or the fourth pass.

"I think playing the ball back once you get across half-way shouldn't be allowed. And possibly the pass back to the goalie, so you could put pressure on."

Meath will play Down on Sunday in what will be a repeat of the 1991 All-Ireland final which Down won despite an O'Rourke-inspired late fightback.

TUG OF WAR: Meath manager Colm O'Rourke, left, and Down selector Mickey Donnelly during the 2023 Tailteann Cup Pre-Final media event. Pic: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Earlier in that campaign, Meath beat Dublin after a third replay and in that final game against Dublin an analysis has shown that Meath hand-passed the ball just 34 times in the entire game. Meanwhile, they kick-passed the ball 50 times. These days, hand-passes outnumber kick-passes by around three or four to one.

"I would love to see a return to traditional football but it's not going to happen," acknowledged O'Rourke. "I also see that the innovative coaches have taken it the way we have it, and so be it. I hope that I'm following in that type of tradition as well where we're going to innovate a little bit by copying some of the teams who have shown there is a different way of playing."

For O'Rourke it is Kerry and Dublin that should be copied.

"There's still a place for accurate kicking," he maintained. "Obviously it has to be merged sometimes with slow-moving hand-passing but I think Dublin and Kerry two weeks ago both gave an exhibition of fairly sharp, crisp foot-passing, especially to get themselves out of defence quickly so I think that's the sort of formula that everybody should be copying, try to move the ball forward rather than sideways."