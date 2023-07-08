Ireland will stay 'true to themselves' in 'Bok battle

Ireland will not veer from what has worked for them so far at the World Rugby U20 Championships when they meet hosts South Africa in Sunday’s semi-final at the Athlone Stadium just north of the city centre.

After a week of tragedy off the field and two weeks of tribulations on the field with three red cards and suspensions to key players, coach Richie Murphy wants the team to be true to itself.

Scrumhalf Jack Oliver has returned home with his mum Fiona after his father,Munster coach Greig was killed in a freak paragliding accident just off Cape Town’s Sea Point promenade on Monday.

The South African Rugby Union (Saru) employed a grief counselor for the Irish team and she has held sessions with groups, and individuals who requested it.

It has been less than ideal but the resilience the team showed in winning their final pool match 47-27 against Fiji only hours after the tragedy, has shone through all week. Murphy couldn’t be prouder of the group.

“We'll be focusing on our roles, on our jobs, and we talked about getting ourselves into this position last October,” Murphy said.

“So now that we're here, we just have to be true to ourselves and play the game that we know we can play. We’re really concentrating on being, I suppose, the best version of our team that we can be.

“Because that's what is most important and that's what I know, Jack at home and Greig, that's what they would have wanted.

“I was extremely proud of these guys way before any of these other things happened. I thought about everything that has happened to them over the course of the year, which they take everything in their stride.

“They have the ability to deal with disappointment and upset and still be able to go out and put up a good performance.

“We've had three red cards in this tournament. We haven't had one red card in any other game since I've been working with the 20s over the last two years. That's been a distraction.

“Obviously we've picked a couple of injuries along the way with that. There's been plenty of stuff thrown at us. We talk to the players about being adaptable, being able to change.

IN THIS TOGETHER: The Ireland team huddle after the Fiji win. Pic: ©INPHO/SteveHaagSports/Darren Stewart

“Some of the fields that we played on haven’t been great. You know, Paarl is a beautiful place and a great school (Paarl Gimnasium), but the surface was very difficult to play on.

“We had a change of surface at the Danie Craven Stadium in Stellenbosch and we've another change of surface this week.

“It's very much a development competition and you know those challenges are challenges that will stick with these guys throughout their rugby careers.”

Bok challenge

Ireland will need a good performance against a South African side that has failed to string together 80 consecutive minutes of quality rugby. The Junior Boks have been good in patches and woeful in others.

But their best 40 minutes came in the second half of their final pool match against Argentina where they overturned a 16-7 deficit to win 24-16.

“I think if you can take the last 40 minutes of the [Argentina] game and take the first 40 of the Georgia game (which SA won 33-23), I think you can really put up a good performance,” South Africa under-20 coach Bafana Nhleko said.

“For the boys, it’s always the same thing… they need to go out there and actually just play to their capability.

“That’s been the frustration. I mean, results happen and we obviously want to win, but the most important thing is just play to what you’re capable of.

“And they just haven’t strung it together in the way. I’m just glad the last 40 they could show a little bit of that.”

Murphy knows that despite South Africa’s inconsistency, they will still be a handful in front of what could be 25,000 supporters.

“South Africa's pack are big. They're strong. It's a very typical South African team, with plenty of speed in the backline, filled with loads of elusive runners.

“But up front, you're going to have to get parity at least in order to be able to be in the game. We've picked what we would see to be our biggest front five and our back row due to the way things have gone with suspension.

“We are expecting a big South African crowd and obviously there's actually quite a large number of Irish people here which is fantastic but they'll be very much outnumbered in the stadium.

“That's going to be a challenge, but it's a challenge that these lads are looking forward to. Playing South Africa in South Africa is a special occasion no matter whether it’s Under-20s or senior level. It’s one of the best places to go and play and it's something that I'm sure these guys will remember for a long time.”

Ireland U20: Henry McErlean; Andrew Osborne, Hugh Gavin, John Devine, James Nicholson; Sam Prendergast, Fintan Gunne; Paddy McCarthy, Gus McCarthy, Ronan Foxe; Charlie Irvine, Conor O'Tighearnaigh; Diarmuid Mangan, Ruadhan Quinn, Brian Gleeson.

Replacements: D Sheahan, G Hadden, F Barrett, E O'Connell, D Barron, O Cawley, M Lynch, S Berman.

South Africa U20: Hakeem Kunene; Jurenzo Julius, Katlego Letebele, Ethan Hooker, M Annies; Jean Smith, Imad Khan; Corné Lavagna, Juann Else, Dian Heunis; Coetzee le Roux, JF van Heerden; Paul de Villiers, Ghudian van Reenen, Corné Beets.

Replacements: SJ Kotze, P Ganyane, Z Porthen, J Potgieter, A Ndabambi, A Moos, D Markus, R Izaks.