Kerry U21 final back on after North Kerry and East Kerry agree new date

The eagerly anticipated Kerry U21 Football Championship final between four in a row seeking East Kerry and relative newcomers North Kerry has received an eleventh-hour reprieve.

The Kerry CCCC have fixed the final for next Wednesday evening July 5th at 7.30 in the Austin Stack Park, after the fixture had to be called off on Wednesday night last.

East Kerry had nine players away on holiday and intimated that they would not be able to fulfill the fixture on Wednesday night. In turn, the game had to be called off and the matter was returned to the CCCC for consideration.

It is believed that exhaustive efforts were made to try and find another date to play the final over last weekend and into Monday evening.

Alternative dates had been suggested by both sides with North Kerry unable to accommodate East Kerry on their suggested alternative date of July 12th because of dual players involved in the SHC quarterfinals and possible semi-finals.

Initially, East Kerry turned down an offer to play next Wednesday night July 5th because they have five clubs involved in crucial county league final-round games the following weekend.

If an agreement could not be reached, then the CCCC would have awarded the game to North Kerry.

Their management and players were not happy to win this county final without kicking a ball and East Kerry were aware that failure to fulfill this fixture carried a heavy financial fine.

After further discussions, East Kerry said they were willing to play the final on Wednesday night next though they might not be at full strength and North Kerry to their credit readily agreed.

It is also known that the dates for the U21 championship rounds right up to the final were circulated to all participants before the competition started.