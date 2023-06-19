Farrell's Dublin "delighted to come out of Croke Park"

All Ireland SFC

Dublin 3-23 Sligo 0-8

Thunder growling overhead, lightning and electricity flickering on the field below. It was an afternoon of elemental forces combining at Kingspan Breffni where Dublin hit Sligo with all the ferocity of a flash flood to wrap up victory, top spot in Group 3 and, by extension, automatic qualification for the All-Ireland quarter-finals, by half-time.

The thing was, Dublin actually trailed by a point approaching the 20-minute mark but when Con O'Callaghan hit what proved to be his first score of a 1-5 haul, a palmed 19th minute goal, it opened the floodgates and was the beginning of a sky blue torrent.

Sligo manager Tony McEntee acknowledged beforehand, and reiterated afterwards, that the Division 4 league winners were never going to beat the All-Ireland favourites.

But they couldn't have expected to be so completely overwhelmed either. Between the 19th and 49th minutes, Dublin outscored them by 3-15 to 0-1.

Another statistic was revealing. Dublin scored 2-5 in all from the hand, either through palmed goals from Con O'Callaghan and Eoin Murchan, or fisted points from the likes of Paul Mannion and Paddy Small. Time after time they cut through the overwhelmed Sligo defence with daisy chains of slick hand-passes, teeing them up for all of those palmed and fisted finishes.

Equally, they got plenty of joy from long deliveries into the danger area, the exact way Niall Scully opened up the Sligo rearguard for Dublin's first goal which O'Callaghan scored to begin the blitzkrieg.

Dublin will return in a fortnight for an All-Ireland quarter-final as Group 3 winners. Their season is just getting going as Sligo's ends.

"We were never going to win that game, let's be fair," said Sligo manager McEntee. "There's no point lying to ourselves. What we wanted was to try to have some level of control or some periods of the game that we could manage. It's disappointing from that end.

"But we've learned a lot. We've played against bigger opposition. We now know where we stand in relation to, physically, where we need to get to for Division 3 next year."

Things aren't quite as straightforward for Dublin who must wait to find out, first of all, who they'll face in the last eight. They don't know if that game will be at Croke Park either.

"I have no clue about that," said Dublin manager Dessie Farrell of the venue situation. "I didn't hear anything at all. For us, we're delighted to come out of Croke Park. I know there's this thing about Dublin in Croke Park but you saw it again there with this game.

"We actually do genuinely appreciate getting away because Croke Park is a brilliant pitch and a brilliant stadium but it can be run of the mill. So that different stimulus, our lads really do like it."

A late 'knock' to Sean Bugler aside, it was all positive for Dublin at the home of Cavan GAA. They had the win sorted by half-time when they led 1-13 to 0-4. Perhaps sensing that scoring difference could be important in the overall group as Roscommon, who started the day level with Dublin, took on Kildare elsewhere, they kept the hammer down too.

Basquel bagged Dublin's second goal after the restart following a stunning solo run. Truth be told, Sligo will be frustrated that he was allowed to waltz through without at least one heavy challenge being landed.

Three minutes later, the Ballyboden man took off on a similar dribble, solo-dummying a Sligo player to create space this time, before laying off to Eoin Murchan to palm home.

Murchan, Ciaran Kilkenny and substitute Jack McCaffrey all showed no signs of fatigue or injury after recent injury issues in a boost to Dublin's All-Ireland hopes.

Farrell ran in four of his subs by the 53rd minute as he rested key figures like James McCarthy, John Small and O'Callaghan.

As if to underline the strength of his panel, Dean Rock wasn't required at all.

"I thought we were clinical," said Farrell. "In the second period of the first-half, we kicked into gear. We came out after half-time then and continued in that vein when there was perhaps the possibility to step off it at that stage. But we didn't. We went after that at half-time and made sure we put it to bed. We showed an element of ruthlessness."

Top spot and automatic qualification allows Dublin to rest up next weekend while the preliminary quarter-finals are taking place.

"For us, it (an extra game) wouldn't have been the worst thing in the world because we've still only played one Division 1 side all year," said Farrell.

"So getting another test, you'd see the silver lining in that for sure, against better quality opposition.

"But ultimately having two weeks to prepare is probably the preferred option. You can rest and recover and get a bit of work done in advance of the next one."

Scorers for Dublin: C O'Callaghan (1-5); C Basquel (1-3, 1 free); P Small (0-5, 3 frees); E Murchan (1-0); L Gannon (0-3); S Bugler, P Mannion (0-2); J Small, B Howard, C Kilkenny (0-1).

Scorers for Sligo: S Carrabine (0-4, 2 frees, 1 45); N Murphy (0-2); D Cummins, P O'Connor (0-1).

DUBLIN: S Cluxton; D Newcombe, M Fitzsimons, E Murchan; B Howard, J Small, L Gannon; B Fenton, J McCarthy; N Scully, S Bugler, C Basquel; P Small, C O'Callaghan, C Kilkenny.

Subs: T Lahiff for McCarthy (46); C Murphy for J Small & P Mannion for Scully (50); L O'Dell for O'Callaghan (53); J McCaffrey for Murchan (59).

SLIGO: A Devaney; L Nicholson, B Cox, E Lyons; L Towey, J Lavin, D Cummins; C Lally, P Kilcoyne; P McNamara, F Cawley, A Reilly; N Murphy, S Carrabine, P Spillane.

Subs: M Gordon for Towey (29); G O'Kelly Lynch for Lally (50); M Walsh for Cummins (51); P O'Connor for Reilly (52); K Cawley for Lavin (61).

Referee: N Cullen (Fermanagh).