Cork make three changes for crucial clash with Limerick

Ten of the team that started last year’s round-robin defeat to Limerick in Páirc Uí Chaoimh are due to begin this game where a win or a draw will secure Cork a place in the knock-out stages of the All-Ireland SHC.
Thu, 25 May, 2023 - 22:05
John Fogarty

Cork’s announced starting team to face Limerick in Sunday’s crucial Munster SHC final round game in TUS Gaelic Grounds shows three changes from the side that began the one-point defeat to Clare last weekend.

A starter in the draw against Tipperary, Ger Mellerick is set to return to the first 15 at the expense of Tommy O’Connell in defence. In attack, Tim O’Mahony and Shane Kingston are to begin their first championship games of the season. Conor Cahalane and Conor Lehane are named among the substitutes.

CORK (SHC v Limerick): P Collins (Ballinhassig), N O’Leary (Castlelyons), D Cahalane (St Finbarrs), Seán O’Donoghue (c, Inniscarra), G Mellerick (Fr O’Neills), C Joyce (Castlemartyr), R Downey (Glen Rovers), B Roche (Bride Rovers), L Meade (Newcestown), T O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum), D Fitzgibbon (Charleville), D Dalton (Fr O’Neills), S Kingston (Douglas), P Horgan (Glen Rovers), S Harnedy (St Ita’s). 

Subs: G Collins (Ballinhassig), E Downey (Glen Rovers), T O’Connell (Midleton), E Twomey (St Finbarrs), C Cahalane (St Finbarrs), S. Twomey (Courcey Rovers), S Barrett (Blarney), A Cadogan (Douglas), B Hayes (St Finbarrs), C Lehane (Midleton), P Power (Blarney).

