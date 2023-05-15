James Horan: Did Armagh do enough to knock Derry out of their structure and stride?

The tingling tension, the riot of emotion, clueless all the while on which side victory would eventually fall in the Ulster final in Clones. It's why we love sport.

A provincial final that took several attempts before it really ignited was always going to intrigue. When it did, it became a fascinating cross between an arm-wrestle and a game of world championship chess. No-one dared blink. No-one dared make a wrong move.

But what an effort by all players involved. Whether you agree with the penalties system or not, it added a final whiff of Russian roulette to the one provincial football championship this year that delivered a final worthy of the competition.

At times, the skill levels were very high but nothing like the demands the final of over 100 minutes put on the players' focus, concentration and resilience. Above all, Conor Glass, Rian O'Neill, Shane McGuigan and Brendan Rogers were outstanding. Three of that quartet were wearing Oak Leaf jerseys. Derry may have lost their manager, for whatever period, in a seriously unsettling build-up to the game but they stuck to their principles and their structures and showed a level of resilience you can only admire. Credit to them.

They were on the ropes for long periods with Armagh gradually working themselves into the game. In extra time, when two points and a man down, Derry were visibly wilting and looked to be gone. However, Glass and McGuigan dug in and made huge plays to keep their team in it. The penalty shootout was its own theatre and no-one better than the character that is Odran Lynch to provide a masterclass of agility and focus. This has been a seriously unsettling few days for everyone in Derry GAA but the management and players closed ranks and let their courage do the talking.

The final took some time to stir the neutral's interest. For football enthusiasts from outside the competing counties, it was more tentative than thrilling, more coy and cautious than a classic. Deep, overload defending the order of the day. When properly organised teams are involved, these characteristics will invariably lead to a taut affair. That brings its own level of tension. All the more so into the final quarter and into extra time where every play and every possession had a consequence. It wasn't just the players who knew that; everyone in the packed ground knew the consequences of an error or a turnover, as Derry found in the final moments of regulation.

Derry had the fillip (for their confidence and their set-up) of an early goal. They are one of the worst sides to be facing if you have to chase them and the game. When they spring into a lead courtesy of Brendan Rogers' fist, they sat comfortably into their shape. They played the ball for the opening three minutes of the game - that's nearly 200 seconds - without feeling the need to get off a shot. The template is what it is, and it’s not everyone’s cup of tea, but you can only admire how they stick to their style, game plan and basically, to hell with the begrudgers.

The conservatism can have the effect of anaesthetising the opponent, though not Armagh. They would have anticipated Derry having periods of opposition possession where structure overrides risk and creativity. It's uniquely Derry 2023 and the players understand the detail. Out of possession, their compact defence takes shape quickly. They drift in line with the ball, leaving men free in low-risk areas, and overload defensively ahead of the ball, keeping a shape that protects their goal.

Derry players do not get sucked out of position and when the opposition is slowed, Derry target key moments, winning a high level of turnovers. With Shane McGuigan and Ethan Doherty, they had a carrier and a finisher working off the defensive system brilliantly. McGuigan is proving he is high-end in quality and up there with the best finishers in the game. His take on the turn at the end of the first period of extra time, displayed his full array of skills. He waited and accelerated through the ball take, using the bounce to fool the defender. He has got the balance and game to have a big year. Doherty was outstanding in his role as carrier and line-breaker, and is essential to Derry’s way.

As for Armagh, it’s facile to go hard on a team that loses a tight game. They won't need more or anyone to remind them how close they are. They are there or thereabouts in the Sam Maguire race, even if Galway and Tyrone lie ahead. They are a good team but I could still argue they still don’t play to their strengths.

Their identity may still be forming, but they are letting opponents dictate the terms of the encounters for too long. They still appear caught up in pre-set plays. How many times did we see Armagh in possession with a quick-fire attack possible, only for a signal via a fist to be raised by the ball carrier and the ball then kicked backwards for a set play to evolve?

Have Armagh and other teams lost the sense of enterprise and reward risk can bring? Football is about making decisions on the ball based on what you see. What's the most progressive pass you can play, that can wreak maximum damage on your opponents? Of course, it's quick-fire transition that has the opponent reeling and scrambling, out of shape and out of position, running back towards their goal.

Why not be the massive disruptor, why not try and get them out of their shape, out of their structure. Putting up the fist, when not needed, when there are better options is unusual and stifles creativity. It does your opponent a favour. Are Armagh slaves to their system a little too much? Threat, risk-taking, being courageous and smart, and not letting your opponents settle into their game is the key to Gaelic football.

Pushing up on kick outs was the choice of both teams. But when clean possession was not obtained, on the second ball (breaking ball), both defences just dropped off, leaving the opponent to make stress-free decisions. With no pressure on the ball, the team in possession can slow it down - often to a walking pace.

Putting pressure on the ball influences the decision-making and choices that opponents make. Force them to make plays they don't want to do, influence their decision-making early in the play? That’s the fundamental benefit of pressure - it upsets the opponent and causes stress and different decisions.