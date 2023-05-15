Cork and Kerry set up Munster final decider in Mallow

Cork and Kerry booked their places in the Munster LGFA SFC final on Mallow on May 28 with convincing semi-final victories on Sunday.

Cork overcame Waterford by 2-10 to 0-4 in Clonakilty as a first ever LGFA senior game staged in West Cork delivered a capacity crowd.

Dominant from start to finish, Doireann O’Sullivan’s early goal coupled with a disciplined defensive effort and Laura Fitzgerald’s 1-2 meant Cork were rarely troubled.

“I have to commend everybody here in West Cork, Chairperson of Clonakilty LGFA, Yvonne Ryan, it was just incredible, the organisation, the crowd, how welcome they made us feel,” an appreciative Shane Ronayne commented.

“Something we have been working on the last few weeks is upping our tackle count. We have a great attack but defence wins championships, that’s the reality. We are very happy with that (performance).

“They only had three shots in the first half. Meabh (O’Sullivan) had three kickouts. They had to come out in the second half and take us on but I thought our defence was outstanding.”

Lauren McGregor (free) opened the scoring but Cork’s response was instant. Mourneabbey’s Doireann O’Sullivan capitalised on a defensive error and netted a superb goal after 3 minutes.

Despite playing into the teeth of a strong wind, Cork increased their lead via Orlaith Cahalane. Another McGregor free made it 1-1 to 0-2.

Meabh O’Sullivan was called upon to make an important stop before Katie Quirke quickly extended the Rebels’ advantage. Two points in as many minutes from Orlaith Cahalane and Anna Ryan made it 1-5 to 0-2.

A third McGregor free was all the Déise had to show at the conclusion of the first half.

Libby Coppinger opened the second half scoring prior to Waterford’s best spell. Yet, the visitors’ inability to convert possession into scores was punished by Katie Quirke.

Meabh O’Sullivan was called upon to produce an excellent point-blank save and deny Annie Fitzgerald a certain goal. It was a rare Waterford attempt on target as a succession of the visitors’ effort dropped shot or missed the target.

Substitute Laura Fitzgerald made a welcome return from long-term injury for Cork and promptly scored 1-2 in 10 minutes, the goal coming in injury time. Waterford’s only score from play arrived 7 minutes before the end via Emma Murray.

Kerry made little of the trek to Bansha to face Tipperary and were fired up from the off with a blistering 2-3 in the opening 10 mnutes.

Just a minute in, Anna Galvin struck the first Kerry point, which was followed with a fine strike low to the corner of the net on four minutes by full forward Danielle O'Leary. The attacking was relentless and Hannah O'Donoghue sensed an opening to strike a point just after.

Tipp were rattled and jittery and in their next attack Kerry went for the jugular again, Emma Costello finishing a rebound. It was 2-6 to 0-2 at the break.

Tipp, to their credit, kept attacking but the Kerry defence kept a tight watch on Aishling Moloney and Tipp managed only two points in the first 23 minutes of the second half, from Emma Morrissey and Neasa Towey.

But they kept the pressure on and were awarded a penalty on 27 minutes, which Emma Morrissey duly dispatched. But overall Kerry were full value for the win and progress to the provincial decider.

In Leinster, Emma Duggan kicked six points as Meath defeated Laois at Laois Hire O’Moore Park by 0-15 to 0-5 and booked their place in the final against holders Dublin - back in Portlaoise on Sunday May 28.

Laois battled defiantly in the opening half and trailed by just two at the break. However, Meath upped the ante after the break and hit nine second-half points to run out comfortable winners.

But Meath were thankful to All Star goalkeeper Monica McGuirk for three excellent saves in that first period.

Playing with the wind in the second half, Meath scored seven unanswered scores to take firm control. Duggan (3), Megan Thynne, Stacey Grimes and an in-form Aoife Minogue all found their range as Meath pushed themselves into an unassailable lead.

Nerney scored Laois’ only score of the second half, but Meath added points from Grimes and substitute Olivia Callan to seal victory.