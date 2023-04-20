O'Connor names side for Championship clash with Tipperary

Jack O'Connor names 12 of the Kerry side which won the All Ireland Final last year.
TEAM ANNOUNCEMENT: Jack O'Connor names 12 of the Kerry side which won the All Ireland Final last year.

Thu, 20 Apr, 2023 - 20:19
John Fogarty

Jack O’Connor has called on 12 of the Kerry team that started last year’s All-Ireland final win over Galway for Saturday’s Munster semi-final against Tipperary in Fitzgerald Stadium (4pm throw-in).

Two of the missing trio, Brian Ó Beaglaóich and Stephen O’Brien, are named on the bench and David Moran is retired.

Coming in for them are Paul Murphy in the half-back line, Dara Moynihan at wing-forward and Tony Brosnan in the full-forward but he will be expected to drift out as he had done during the recent Allianz League Division 1 campaign.

Victory for Kerry in Killarney will see them improve their Sam Maguire Cup seeding from third to first or second.

KERRY (SFC v Tipperary): S. Ryan; G. O’Sullivan, J. Foley, T. O’Sullivan; P. Murphy, T. Morley, G. White; D. O’Connor, J. Barry; D. Moynihan, S. O’Shea, P. Clifford; T. Brosnan, D. Clifford, P. Geaney. 

Subs: S. Murphy, D. Casey, B. Ó Beaglaóich, A. Spillane, B.D. O’Sullivan, R. Murphy, K. Spillane, D. O’Sullivan, M. Burns, M. Breen, S. O’Brien.

